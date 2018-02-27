GrowGeneration Corp : New Research Reports on GrowGeneration and Pazoo - Emerging Growth Amid 2018's Outlook

Log in
GROWGENERATION CORP (GRWG)
02/27/2018 | 01:42pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Latest key findings by Growth Market Report for all traders, shareholders, and investors of GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG) and Pazoo, Inc. (OTC PINK: PZOO), including recent technical analysis and consolidated fundamental information.

Growth Market Report Initiates Coverage on:

GRWG DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=GRWG
PZOO DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=PZOO

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) REPORT OVERVIEW

On February 23rd, 2018, GrowGeneration Corp. closed out the trading session at $4.51 (down 9.44%), compared to the previous day close of $4.98. The volume on the day was 293,257 (up 221.26%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 91,284. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, GrowGeneration reported revenue of $7.98MM vs $3.46MM (up 130.98%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.08.

Access Growth Market Report's GrowGeneration Corp. Research Report at:
http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=GRWG

Pazoo, Inc. (PZOO) REPORT OVERVIEW

On February 23rd, 2018, Pazoo, Inc. closed out the trading session at $0.0005 (down 54.55%), compared to the previous day close of $0.0011. The volume on the day was 956,666,880 (up 22.91%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 778,337,664. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Pazoo reported revenue of $0.03MM vs $0.03MM (up 14.23%) and basic earnings per share -$2.50 vs -$172.50.

Access Growth Market Report's Pazoo, Inc. Research Report at:
http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=PZOO

Our Actionable Research on GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG) and Pazoo, Inc. (OTC PINK: PZOO) can be downloaded free of charge at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

ABOUT Growth Market Report

It's no secret that Wall Street analysts spend the lion's share of their time focused on large, well-known companies and securities - they make most of their money from investment banking. As a result, small cap companies are relatively underserved when it comes to top-quality research and analysis. Growth Market Report was developed to fill in that gap.

DISCLAIMER

Growth Market Report is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by Growth Market Report. Growth Market Report is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither Growth Market Report nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jack Sutherland, Media Department
Office: +1 (205) 217-4026
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Growth Market Report


© Accesswire 2018
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp Technical Analysis Chart | GRWG | US39986L1098 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Lampert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Joseph Prizivalli Chief Operating Officer
Monty Robert Lamirato Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Aiello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP12.19%0
MONSANTO3.12%54 174
YARA INTERNATIONAL-4.30%12 506
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS3.71%9 953
MOSAIC CO12.00%9 896
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%5 727
