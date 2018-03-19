GrubHub : Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the leader in connecting people with great local
businesses, and Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and
mobile food ordering company, today announced the successful integration
of Grubhub’s restaurant network onto the Yelp platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005405/en/
The combination of Grubhub's unmatched restaurant network and efficient
delivery infrastructure with Yelp's large purchase-oriented audience
positions us to generate thousands of new diners and millions of orders
for Grubhub restaurant partners. Yelp users will be able to order from
far more local restaurants, while taking advantage of Grubhub’s overall
lowest-cost delivery.
“By tapping into Grubhub’s restaurant network, Yelp now offers users the
ability to order from a larger and better selection of restaurants
across the country,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief
executive officer. “Our long-term partnership with Grubhub strengthens
Yelp’s competitive position in the restaurant category, which brings
millions of users to our platform every day.”
“We’re thrilled to complete our integration with Yelp, which enhances
the online ordering experience for diners and will drive more orders to
our restaurants from Yelp’s tens of millions of monthly users,” said
Matt Maloney, Grubhub’s founder and chief executive officer. “For the
first time, Yelp users can order from Grubhub’s huge network of local
favorites, some that don’t provide their own delivery services,
including many of the most popular restaurants in each market.”
As Yelp continues to provide more options to users, the company is also
carefully engineering new product experiences to make it even easier to
find, order and transact with restaurants that offer food delivery and
takeout. To accompany the inventory, Yelp released a new mobile Delivery
tab, available to iOS and Android users, where consumers can find the
very best local food delivery and takeout. Through the Delivery tab,
Yelp surfaces useful information — like which restaurants offer free
delivery or which hot spots in your area offer delivery — to help
consumers find the most relevant ordering options available.
About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB)
is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food ordering
marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of
restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to
connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local
restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative
restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery
experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant
partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of
brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP)
connects people with great local businesses. Yelp was founded in San
Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros
in more than 30 countries. Approximately 29 million unique devices
accessed Yelp via the Yelp app, approximately 77 million unique visitors
visited Yelp via desktop computer and approximately 64 million unique
visitors visited Yelp via mobile website on a monthly average basis
during the fourth quarter of 2017. By the end of the same quarter,
Yelpers had written approximately 148 million rich, local reviews,
making Yelp the leading local guide for real word-of-mouth on everything
from boutiques and mechanics to restaurants and dentists.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub
and Yelp management’s expectations and beliefs regarding the long-term
partnership between Grubhub and Yelp, as well as the potential impact of
the partnership on each company's business, consumers and restaurant
partners. Such statements constitute "forward-looking" statements, which
are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that Grubhub
and Yelp make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to
time, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in each
company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K available at http://investors.grubhub.com/
and http://www.yelp-ir.com,
respectively, or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's
beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release.
Except as required by law, Grubhub and Yelp assume no obligation to
publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the
reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in
the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes
available in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005405/en/