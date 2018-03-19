GrubHub : Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

Yelp diners can now discover tens of thousands of new options for delivery, while providing Grubhub restaurant partners with more orders

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the leader in connecting people with great local businesses, and Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food ordering company, today announced the successful integration of Grubhub’s restaurant network onto the Yelp platform.

The combination of Grubhub's unmatched restaurant network and efficient delivery infrastructure with Yelp's large purchase-oriented audience positions us to generate thousands of new diners and millions of orders for Grubhub restaurant partners. Yelp users will be able to order from far more local restaurants, while taking advantage of Grubhub’s overall lowest-cost delivery.

“By tapping into Grubhub’s restaurant network, Yelp now offers users the ability to order from a larger and better selection of restaurants across the country,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Our long-term partnership with Grubhub strengthens Yelp’s competitive position in the restaurant category, which brings millions of users to our platform every day.”

“We’re thrilled to complete our integration with Yelp, which enhances the online ordering experience for diners and will drive more orders to our restaurants from Yelp’s tens of millions of monthly users,” said Matt Maloney, Grubhub’s founder and chief executive officer. “For the first time, Yelp users can order from Grubhub’s huge network of local favorites, some that don’t provide their own delivery services, including many of the most popular restaurants in each market.”

As Yelp continues to provide more options to users, the company is also carefully engineering new product experiences to make it even easier to find, order and transact with restaurants that offer food delivery and takeout. To accompany the inventory, Yelp released a new mobile Delivery tab, available to iOS and Android users, where consumers can find the very best local food delivery and takeout. Through the Delivery tab, Yelp surfaces useful information — like which restaurants offer free delivery or which hot spots in your area offer delivery — to help consumers find the most relevant ordering options available.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food ordering marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) connects people with great local businesses. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30 countries. Approximately 29 million unique devices accessed Yelp via the Yelp app, approximately 77 million unique visitors visited Yelp via desktop computer and approximately 64 million unique visitors visited Yelp via mobile website on a monthly average basis during the fourth quarter of 2017. By the end of the same quarter, Yelpers had written approximately 148 million rich, local reviews, making Yelp the leading local guide for real word-of-mouth on everything from boutiques and mechanics to restaurants and dentists.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub and Yelp management’s expectations and beliefs regarding the long-term partnership between Grubhub and Yelp, as well as the potential impact of the partnership on each company's business, consumers and restaurant partners. Such statements constitute "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that Grubhub and Yelp make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in each company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K available at http://investors.grubhub.com/ and http://www.yelp-ir.com, respectively, or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Grubhub and Yelp assume no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

