Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2017

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2017 declined 3.5% when compared to December 2016. Passenger traffic rose 6.1% in Mexico, and declined 23.9% in San Juan and 12.3% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2017 and 2016. Accumulated figures reflect comparisons between January 1 and December 31, 2017 and 2016. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017. In Colombia, passenger traffic was impacted by a strike of local pilots at a major international carrier.

Passenger Traffic Summary















December % Chg

Annual % Chg 2016 2017

2016 2017 Mexico 2,693,564 2,856,846 6.1

28,407,051 31,052,569 9.3 Domestic Traffic 1,247,456 1,286,139 3.1

12,957,652 14,310,728 10.4 International Traffic 1,446,108 1,570,707 8.6

15,449,399 16,741,841 8.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 852,142 648,292 (23.9)

9,032,627 8,407,404 (6.9) Domestic Traffic 746,988 589,730 (21.1)

7,900,148 7,389,095 (6.5) International Traffic 105,154 58,562 (44.3)

1,132,479 1,018,309 (10.1) Colombia 950,441 833,062 (12.3)

9,826,473 9,314,411 (5.2) Domestic Traffic 821,789 692,141 (15.8)

8,582,538 8,041,264 (6.3) International Traffic 128,652 140,921 9.5

1,243,935 1,273,147 2.3 Total Traffic 4,496,147 4,338,200 (3.5)

47,266,151 48,774,384 3.2 Domestic Traffic 2,816,233 2,568,010 (8.8)

29,440,338 29,741,087 1.0 International Traffic 1,679,914 1,770,190 5.4

17,825,813 19,033,297 6.8

















Mexico Passenger Traffic















December % Chg

Annual % Chg 2016 2017

2016 2017 Domestic Traffic 1,247,456 1,286,139 3.1

12,957,652 14,310,728 10.4 CUN Cancun 650,034 683,439 5.1

6,844,158 7,808,368 14.1 CZM Cozumel 13,135 15,195 15.7

140,966 136,851 (2.9) HUX Huatulco 55,182 59,568 7.9

545,157 640,207 17.4 MID Merida 172,687 182,477 5.7

1,781,053 1,947,095 9.3 MTT Minatitlan 19,018 14,133 (25.7)

221,964 194,440 (12.4) OAX Oaxaca 65,586 75,937 15.8

687,456 784,765 14.2 TAP Tapachula 32,089 26,918 (16.1)

296,816 278,118 (6.3) VER Veracruz 114,810 118,495 3.2

1,242,663 1,299,989 4.6 VSA Villahermosa 124,915 109,977 (12.0)

1,197,419 1,220,895 2.0 International Traffic 1,446,108 1,570,707 8.6

15,449,399 16,741,841 8.4 CUN Cancun 1,362,328 1,474,807 8.3

14,571,637 15,793,141 8.4 CZM Cozumel 35,172 35,784 1.7

397,126 404,747 1.9 HUX Huatulco 15,543 18,158 16.8

117,623 136,425 16.0 MID Merida 15,370 22,407 45.8

163,729 201,389 23.0 MTT Minatitlan 716 592 (17.3)

11,278 6,779 (39.9) OAX Oaxaca 5,384 8,249 53.2

59,454 77,521 30.4 TAP Tapachula 1,199 1,324 10.4

11,972 14,474 20.9 VER Veracruz 6,530 5,657 (13.4)

73,204 67,983 (7.1) VSA Villahermosa 3,866 3,729 (3.5)

43,376 39,382 (9.2) Traffic Total Mexico 2,693,564 2,856,846 6.1

28,407,051 31,052,569 9.3 CUN Cancun 2,012,362 2,158,246 7.2

21,415,795 23,601,509 10.2 CZM Cozumel 48,307 50,979 5.5

538,092 541,598 0.7 HUX Huatulco 70,725 77,726 9.9

662,780 776,632 17.2 MID Merida 188,057 204,884 8.9

1,944,782 2,148,484 10.5 MTT Minatitlan 19,734 14,725 (25.4)

233,242 201,219 (13.7) OAX Oaxaca 70,970 84,186 18.6

746,910 862,286 15.4 TAP Tapachula 33,288 28,242 (15.2)

308,788 292,592 (5.2) VER Veracruz 121,340 124,152 2.3

1,315,867 1,367,972 4.0 VSA Villahermosa 128,781 113,706 (11.7)

1,240,795 1,260,277 1.6

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













December % Chg

Annual % Chg 2016 2017

2016 2017 SJU Total 852,142 648,292 (23.9)

9,032,627 8,407,404 (6.9) Domestic Traffic 746,988 589,730 (21.1)

7,900,148 7,389,095 (6.5) International Traffic 105,154 58,562 (44.3)

1,132,479 1,018,309 (10.1)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















December % Chg

Annual % Chg 2016 2017

2016 2017 Domestic Traffic 821,789 692,141 (15.8)

8,582,538 8,041,264 (6.3) MDE Rio Negro 567,267 467,881 (17.5)

6,132,225 5,618,957 (8.4) EOH Medellin 106,746 95,969 (10.1)

831,181 848,525 2.1 MTR Monteria 84,373 73,668 (12.7)

968,481 943,772 (2.6) APO Carepa 19,775 14,585 (26.2)

210,550 201,330 (4.4) UIB Quibdo 35,915 32,141 (10.5)

368,920 347,208 (5.9) CZU Corozal 7,713 7,897 2.4

71,181 81,472 14.5 International Traffic 128,652 140,921 9.5

1,243,935 1,273,147 2.3 MDE Rio Negro 128,652 140,921 9.5

1,243,935 1,273,147 2.3 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 950,441 833,062 (12.3)

9,826,473 9,314,411 (5.2) MDE Rio Negro 695,919 608,802 (12.5)

7,376,160 6,892,104 (6.6) EOH Medellin 106,746 95,969 (10.1)

831,181 848,525 2.1 MTR Monteria 84,373 73,668 (12.7)

968,481 943,772 (2.6) APO Carepa 19,775 14,585 (26.2)

210,550 201,330 (4.4) UIB Quibdo 35,915 32,141 (10.5)

368,920 347,208 (5.9) CZU Corozal 7,713 7,897 2.4

71,181 81,472 14.5



















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-december-2017-300577837.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.