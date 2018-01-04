Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2017

01/04/2018 | 04:21pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2017 declined 3.5% when compared to December 2016. Passenger traffic rose 6.1% in Mexico, and declined 23.9% in San Juan and 12.3% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2017 and 2016. Accumulated figures reflect comparisons between January 1 and December 31, 2017 and 2016. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017. In Colombia, passenger traffic was impacted by a strike of local pilots at a major international carrier. 

Passenger Traffic Summary







December

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2016

2017

2016

2017

Mexico

2,693,564

2,856,846

6.1

28,407,051

31,052,569

9.3

Domestic Traffic

1,247,456

1,286,139

3.1

12,957,652

14,310,728

10.4

International Traffic

1,446,108

1,570,707

8.6

15,449,399

16,741,841

8.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

852,142

648,292

(23.9)

9,032,627

8,407,404

(6.9)

Domestic Traffic

746,988

589,730

(21.1)

7,900,148

7,389,095

(6.5)

International Traffic

105,154

58,562

(44.3)

1,132,479

1,018,309

(10.1)

Colombia

950,441

833,062

(12.3)

9,826,473

9,314,411

(5.2)

Domestic Traffic

821,789

692,141

(15.8)

8,582,538

8,041,264

(6.3)

International Traffic

128,652

140,921

9.5

1,243,935

1,273,147

2.3

Total Traffic

4,496,147

4,338,200

(3.5)

47,266,151

48,774,384

3.2

Domestic Traffic

2,816,233

2,568,010

(8.8)

29,440,338

29,741,087

1.0

International Traffic

1,679,914

1,770,190

5.4

17,825,813

19,033,297

6.8







Mexico Passenger Traffic









December

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2016

2017

2016

2017

Domestic Traffic

1,247,456

1,286,139

3.1

12,957,652

14,310,728

10.4

CUN

Cancun

650,034

683,439

5.1

6,844,158

7,808,368

14.1

CZM

Cozumel

13,135

15,195

15.7

140,966

136,851

(2.9)

HUX

Huatulco

55,182

59,568

7.9

545,157

640,207

17.4

MID

Merida

172,687

182,477

5.7

1,781,053

1,947,095

9.3

MTT

Minatitlan

19,018

14,133

(25.7)

221,964

194,440

(12.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

65,586

75,937

15.8

687,456

784,765

14.2

TAP

Tapachula

32,089

26,918

(16.1)

296,816

278,118

(6.3)

VER

Veracruz

114,810

118,495

3.2

1,242,663

1,299,989

4.6

VSA

Villahermosa

124,915

109,977

(12.0)

1,197,419

1,220,895

2.0

International Traffic

1,446,108

1,570,707

8.6

15,449,399

16,741,841

8.4

CUN

Cancun

1,362,328

1,474,807

8.3

14,571,637

15,793,141

8.4

CZM

Cozumel

35,172

35,784

1.7

397,126

404,747

1.9

HUX

Huatulco

15,543

18,158

16.8

117,623

136,425

16.0

MID

Merida

15,370

22,407

45.8

163,729

201,389

23.0

MTT

Minatitlan

716

592

(17.3)

11,278

6,779

(39.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

5,384

8,249

53.2

59,454

77,521

30.4

TAP

Tapachula

1,199

1,324

10.4

11,972

14,474

20.9

VER

Veracruz

6,530

5,657

(13.4)

73,204

67,983

(7.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

3,866

3,729

(3.5)

43,376

39,382

(9.2)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,693,564

2,856,846

6.1

28,407,051

31,052,569

9.3

CUN

Cancun

2,012,362

2,158,246

7.2

21,415,795

23,601,509

10.2

CZM

Cozumel

48,307

50,979

5.5

538,092

541,598

0.7

HUX

Huatulco

70,725

77,726

9.9

662,780

776,632

17.2

MID

Merida

188,057

204,884

8.9

1,944,782

2,148,484

10.5

MTT

Minatitlan

19,734

14,725

(25.4)

233,242

201,219

(13.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

70,970

84,186

18.6

746,910

862,286

15.4

TAP

Tapachula

33,288

28,242

(15.2)

308,788

292,592

(5.2)

VER

Veracruz

121,340

124,152

2.3

1,315,867

1,367,972

4.0

VSA

Villahermosa

128,781

113,706

(11.7)

1,240,795

1,260,277

1.6







Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






December

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2016

2017

2016

2017

SJU Total

852,142

648,292

(23.9)

9,032,627

8,407,404

(6.9)

Domestic Traffic

746,988

589,730

(21.1)

7,900,148

7,389,095

(6.5)

International Traffic

105,154

58,562

(44.3)

1,132,479

1,018,309

(10.1)







Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







December

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2016

2017

2016

2017

Domestic Traffic

821,789

692,141

(15.8)

8,582,538

8,041,264

(6.3)

MDE

Rio Negro

567,267

467,881

(17.5)

6,132,225

5,618,957

(8.4)

EOH

Medellin

106,746

95,969

(10.1)

831,181

848,525

2.1

MTR

Monteria

84,373

73,668

(12.7)

968,481

943,772

(2.6)

APO

Carepa

19,775

14,585

(26.2)

210,550

201,330

(4.4)

UIB

Quibdo

35,915

32,141

(10.5)

368,920

347,208

(5.9)

CZU

Corozal

7,713

7,897

2.4

71,181

81,472

14.5

International Traffic

128,652

140,921

9.5

1,243,935

1,273,147

2.3

MDE

Rio Negro

128,652

140,921

9.5

1,243,935

1,273,147

2.3

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

950,441

833,062

(12.3)

9,826,473

9,314,411

(5.2)

MDE

Rio Negro

695,919

608,802

(12.5)

7,376,160

6,892,104

(6.6)

EOH

Medellin

106,746

95,969

(10.1)

831,181

848,525

2.1

MTR

Monteria

84,373

73,668

(12.7)

968,481

943,772

(2.6)

APO

Carepa

19,775

14,585

(26.2)

210,550

201,330

(4.4)

UIB

Quibdo

35,915

32,141

(10.5)

368,920

347,208

(5.9)

CZU

Corozal

7,713

7,897

2.4

71,181

81,472

14.5







About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-december-2017-300577837.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2018
