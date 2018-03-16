Log in
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES SA (GAA)
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA : Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Grupo Sponsored ADR Pfd to Host Earnings Call

03/16/2018 | 12:09pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Grupo Sponsored ADR Pfd (NYSE: AVAL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 16, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2770

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( COP)
Sales 2017 17 791 B
EBIT 2017 17 356 B
Net income 2017 2 259 B
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,97%
P/E ratio 2017 13,82
P/E ratio 2018 11,97
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capitalization 27 218 B
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALO
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valo Technical Analysis Chart | GAA | COT29PA00025 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 285  COP
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez President
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Edgar Enrique Lasso Fonseca VP-Operational & Regulatory Risk Management
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Villaneda J. Vice President-Information Technology Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES SA9 649
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.66%283 440
