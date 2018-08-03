Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact – Addition Acquisition AERIS

Home

»

Notícias

»

CCR | Material Fact - Addition Acquisition AERIS

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to the provisions of CVM Instruction 358, CCR S.A. ('CCR') (BM&FBovespa:CCRO3; Bloomberg:CCRO3BZ; Reuters:CCRO3.SA) hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, in accordance with the material fact published on June 5, 2018, its indirect subsidiary CCR España Concesiones y Participaciones S.L.U. executed today a Purchase and Sale Agreement with SJO Holding Ltd., Airports Worldwide Holding B.V., OSI Penco Corporation, OMERS Strategic Investments Corporation and CCR, as a intervening party, for the indirect acquisition, respectively, of Aeris Holding Costa Rica, S.A. ('AERIS'), concessionaire of the Juan Santamaria International Airport, and of Inversiones Bancnat S.A. ('IBSA'), which holds certain financial assets of AERIS.

The financial conclusion will be subject to the compliance with certain precedent conditions, and from then on, CCR will indirectly hold, through its subsidiaries, 97.15% (ninety-seven point fifteen per cent) of AERIS's equity and 99.64% (ninety-nine point sixty-four per cent) of IBSA's equity.

CCR Group is continuously watching for opportunities to enable solutions for infrastructure investments and services, contributing to the socioeconomic and environmental development of the regions where it operates. In line with its strategic planning for qualified growth and capital discipline, CCR is oriented by the existing rules, good corporate governance practices and transparency of the information provided to the shareholders and to the market in general regarding any fact that binds the company or its investment commitments.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.

São Paulo, August 2nd, 2018.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer