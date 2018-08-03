Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact – Changes in the Board of Officers

Home

»

Notícias

»

CCR | Material Fact - Changes in the Board of Officers

MATERIAL FACT

For the purposes of CVM Instruction 358, the Board of Directors of Grupo CCR ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that the engineer Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima will no longer occupy the position of Business Officer of the Group, responsible for the Airports Division ('CCR Airports') on August 31, 2018.

As of September 3, 2018, Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo, who held the position of Director of CCR Airports, responsible for Latin America and the Caribbean since 2017. With a degree in production engineering from FEI and a graduate degree in Finance from IBMEC, Eduardo joined CCR in 2000, in the Financial and New Business areas, in which he worked on the development of the US concessions market. In 2013, he was elected as Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias do Oeste de São Paulo - ViaOeste S.A. and the Chief Executive Officer of the jointly-owned subsidiary Concessionária do RodoAnel Oeste S.A. After this, he then joined CCR Airports in 2017.

This move is part of another phase of the restructuring process ('RESTRUCTURING') that started in 2014 with the 'Program of Identification and Development of Strategic Leadership', with the support of Dom Cabral Foundation [Fundação Dom Cabral], in continuity with the moves disclosed recently by the Management of CCR.

In the scope of leadership assessment, this process began four years ago and includes a comprehensive assessment not only of CCR's business but also of the Company's management, leading to structural interventions in the management.

The Board of Directors of CCR thanks Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima for the significant services provided over the last few years, contributing to the growth of CCR and to the expansion of its portfolio in the airport segment. The Company also wishes a management full of success and achievement to Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo in his new assignments.

The same information is available on the Company's website www.ccr.com.br/ri.

São Paulo, August 02, 2018.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer