Grupo Empresarial San Jose : Cartuja will build the 25 terraced houses of the residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella

Cartuja will build the 25 terraced houses of the residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella

02/08/2018

Cosanter has awarded Cartuja I. the construction works of the Residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella. The project consists of the construction of 25 terraced houses, semi-detached and isolated, with individual pools, three bedrooms, private pool, large terrace, solarium, spacious gardens and high quality finishes.

All homes have sea views and incorporate an air heating system for heating and cooling.

Among the complexities of the work, with a total built surface of 8,717 square meters, highlights the significant unevenness of the plot, to which the residential complex is shaped.