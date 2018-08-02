Grupo Empresarial San Jose : Cartuja will build the 25 terraced houses of the residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella

Cartuja will build the 25 terraced houses of the residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella
02/08/2018
Cosanter has awarded Cartuja I. the construction works of the Residential development The Cape in Cabo Pino, Marbella. The project consists of the construction of 25 terraced houses, semi-detached and isolated, with individual pools, three bedrooms, private pool, large terrace, solarium, spacious gardens and high quality finishes.
All homes have sea views and incorporate an air heating system for heating and cooling.
Among the complexities of the work, with a total built surface of 8,717 square meters, highlights the significant unevenness of the plot, to which the residential complex is shaped.
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:38:01 UTC