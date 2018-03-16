Log in
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

03/16/2018 | 08:43pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) (“Televisa” or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 11, 2013 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 4, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Televisa securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving executives of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (“FIFA”), that discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, and that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting.

According to the complaint, following November 14, 2017 testimony that Televisa and other media companies had paid multi-million dollar bribes to FIFA executives in order to secure lucrative, multi-year broadcasting rights for soccer tournaments, and a January 26, 2018 announcement that the Company concluded that there were material weaknesses in its internal controls, the value of Televisa securities declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Televisa securities purchased on or after April 11, 2013 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
