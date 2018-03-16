Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
on behalf of purchasers of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) (“Televisa”
or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 11, 2013
and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish
to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 4, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Televisa securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful
bribery scheme involving executives of Fédération Internationale de
Football Association (“FIFA”), that discovery of the foregoing conduct
would likely subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, and
that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial
reporting.
According to the complaint, following November 14, 2017 testimony that
Televisa and other media companies had paid multi-million dollar bribes
to FIFA executives in order to secure lucrative, multi-year broadcasting
rights for soccer tournaments, and a January 26, 2018 announcement that
the Company concluded that there were material weaknesses in its
internal controls, the value of Televisa securities declined
significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Televisa securities purchased on or after April 11, 2013 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
