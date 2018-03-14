Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Grupo Televisa” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities law. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Grupo Televisa investigation page on our website www.glancylaw.com/case/grupo-televisa-sab.

On November 14, 2017, Reuters reported that a prosecution witness in the trial of three former soccer officials testified that Grupo Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches. On this news, Grupo Televisa’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

