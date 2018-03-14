Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on
behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Grupo Televisa” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: TV)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities law. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the Grupo Televisa investigation page on our
website www.glancylaw.com/case/grupo-televisa-sab.
On November 14, 2017, Reuters reported that a prosecution witness
in the trial of three former soccer officials testified that Grupo
Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches. On
this news, Grupo Televisa’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.
