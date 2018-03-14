Log in
News

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV)

03/14/2018 | 01:11am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Grupo Televisa” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities law. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Grupo Televisa investigation page on our website www.glancylaw.com/case/grupo-televisa-sab.

On November 14, 2017, Reuters reported that a prosecution witness in the trial of three former soccer officials testified that Grupo Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches. On this news, Grupo Televisa’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Grupo Televisa securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
