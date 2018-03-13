The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2017, during the corruption trial of three former FIFA executives, one former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA testified that several companies—including Grupo Televisa—had paid bribes in order to secure media rights for soccer tournaments. Then on January 26, 2018, Grupo Televisa announced that its Audit Committee had determined that certain material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting existed as of December 31, 2016.

If you suffered a loss in Grupo Televisa and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/TV-Info-Request-Form-273.

