The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) concerning possible violations of
federal securities laws.
On November 14, 2017, during the corruption trial of three former FIFA
executives, one former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos
y Competencias SA testified that several companies—including Grupo
Televisa—had paid bribes in order to secure media rights for soccer
tournaments. Then on January 26, 2018, Grupo Televisa announced that its
Audit Committee had determined that certain material weaknesses in the
Company’s internal control over financial reporting existed as of
December 31, 2016.
If you suffered a loss in Grupo Televisa and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at
212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/TV-Info-Request-Form-273.
