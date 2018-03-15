Log in
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (TLEVISA CPO)
News

The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

03/15/2018 | 12:50am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2017, during the corruption trial of three former FIFA executives, one former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA testified that several companies—including Grupo Televisa—had paid bribes in order to secure media rights for soccer tournaments. Then on January 26, 2018, Grupo Televisa announced that its Audit Committee had determined that certain material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting existed as of December 31, 2016.

If you suffered a loss in Grupo Televisa and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/TV-Info-Request-Form-273.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ( MXN)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 17 617 M
Net income 2018 7 816 M
Debt 2018 81 573 M
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 26,94
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa SAB Technical Analysis Chart | TLEVISA CPO | MXP4987V1378 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 86,1  MXN
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso De Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB-13.65%10 600
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.04%171 661
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.18%158 142
SKY30.34%31 853
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.37%23 187
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-5.59%23 187
