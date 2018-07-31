LSR Group has completed the construction of the first building in one of its largest St. Petersburg projects. The company has recently received building No. 1 commissioned the 'Civilization' project.

The total floor area of the 26-storey residential building amounts to almost 64 thousand square meters. As of today, all of the 744 apartments in the building house have been sold.

Sales are ongoing in buildings 2-10. Apartments available for purchase range from comfortable one-room flats, starting from 35 square metres in size, up to spacious three-room with a maximum area of 88 square metres. The minimum price per square meter is 77.5 thousand roubles.

Apartments in 'Civilization on the Neva' - a separate business-class building located on the Oktyabrskaya Embankment - are also being constructed and sold as part of the project. One-, two-, three- and four-room apartments are available for purchase. They vary in size from 35 to 121 square metres. Prices per square metre start from 85 thousand roubles.

The 'Civilization' is one of the largest projects in LSR Group's portfolio. It is being built between Oktyabrskaya Embankment, Dalnevostochny Prospekt and Krylenko Street in the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg. Almost 800 thousand square metres of real estate will be constructed, plus a significant amount of social and commercial infrastructure, and more than 200 thousand square metres of recreational space. The project is planned to be fully completed by 2025.

