Gruppa LSR : LSR Group completes first phase of Novaya Okhta project

LSR Group has completed three last buildings in the first phase of Novaya Okhta project in Krasnogvardeysky District of Saint Petersburg. The buildings with the total area of nearly 34 th sqm comprise 675 apartments, almost all of them already pre-sold. A few apartments with the area ranging from 34 sqm to 99 sqm are still available for sale, with the price per square meter starting at RUB 79,000. The apartments will be transferred to the customers before June 30, 2018.

Novaya Okhta is one of LSR Group's flagship projects in St. Petersburg implying construction of 40 residential buildings with the total area of more than 800,000 sqm.

For more information please contact:

LSR Group Press Service

Tel.: +7 812 333-11-11

E-mail: [email protected]

www.lsrgroup.ru