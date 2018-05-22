Gruppa LSR : LSR Group starts construction of LENINGRADKA 58 residential project

LSR Group has obtained a permit for construction of a new business class residential project LENINGRADKA 58 in Moscow. The project is located in Northern administrative district of Moscow. The net sellable area will amount to 51.7 thousand sqm. The development is scheduled for completion in 2020.

LENINGRADKA 58 is designed by the architectural bureau Tsimaylo Lyashenko and Partners and consists of two buildings of various heights. The project comprises approximately one thousand apartments, commercial premises on the ground floors and an underground parking. The project features studios with the floor area of 33.2 sqm, one-bedroom apartments with the floor area of 52.7 sqm, two-bedroom apartments with the floor area of 67.2 sqm and three-bedroom terraced apartments with the view of Khimki Reservoir with the floor area of 94.9 sqm. Both buildings are designed to provide a maximum number of apartments with unique views. The project provides apartments to suit any taste: it includes both classic and European designs.

LENINGRADKA 58 is being constructed in a settled district with the developed infrastructure. There are different stores including the shopping malls Metropolis and Vodny, cafes and restaurants, a school, several fitness centers and medical institutions nearby.

Vodny Stadion metro station is less than ten-minute walk away. It will take five minutes by public transport to get to Voykovskaya metro station or to Baltiyskaya station, which is a part of Moscow circle line. One can just walk from LENINGRADKA 58 to Druzhba Park with Festivalnye Pounds, North River Railway Station Park facing the banks of the river, Nevskiy Park with Golovinsky Chanel, Golovinsky Pounds or Pokrovskoe-Stershnevo Park.

According to the construction schedule all sections of the project are to be completed at the same time. Unique design solutions, perfect location, well-developed infrastructure of the district will ensure the project popularity among customers.

For more information please contact:

LSR Group Press Service

E-mail: [email protected]

www.lsrgroup.ru