Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gruppa LSR : LSR Group starts construction of LENINGRADKA 58 residential project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

LSR Group has obtained a permit for construction of a new business class residential project LENINGRADKA 58 in Moscow. The project is located in Northern administrative district of Moscow. The net sellable area will amount to 51.7 thousand sqm. The development is scheduled for completion in 2020.

LENINGRADKA 58 is designed by the architectural bureau Tsimaylo Lyashenko and Partners and consists of two buildings of various heights. The project comprises approximately one thousand apartments, commercial premises on the ground floors and an underground parking. The project features studios with the floor area of 33.2 sqm, one-bedroom apartments with the floor area of 52.7 sqm, two-bedroom apartments with the floor area of 67.2 sqm and three-bedroom terraced apartments with the view of Khimki Reservoir with the floor area of 94.9 sqm. Both buildings are designed to provide a maximum number of apartments with unique views. The project provides apartments to suit any taste: it includes both classic and European designs.

LENINGRADKA 58 is being constructed in a settled district with the developed infrastructure. There are different stores including the shopping malls Metropolis and Vodny, cafes and restaurants, a school, several fitness centers and medical institutions nearby.

Vodny Stadion metro station is less than ten-minute walk away. It will take five minutes by public transport to get to Voykovskaya metro station or to Baltiyskaya station, which is a part of Moscow circle line. One can just walk from LENINGRADKA 58 to Druzhba Park with Festivalnye Pounds, North River Railway Station Park facing the banks of the river, Nevskiy Park with Golovinsky Chanel, Golovinsky Pounds or Pokrovskoe-Stershnevo Park.

According to the construction schedule all sections of the project are to be completed at the same time. Unique design solutions, perfect location, well-developed infrastructure of the district will ensure the project popularity among customers.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: [email protected]
www.lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA LSR PAO
02:38pGRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts construction of LENINGRADKA 58 residential project
PU
04/25GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group pays fourth coupon on its Series 001P-02 bonds
PU
04/24GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group completes sale of its reinforced concrete factory in Mosc..
PU
04/19GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales of new buildings in Civilization
PU
04/13GRUPPA LSR PAO : 1st quarter results
CO
02/06GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group completes Kalinovsky project in Yekaterinburg
PU
02/02GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in new stages of Shuvalovsky project
PU
01/30GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales of apartments in new building of Tsvetno..
PU
01/29GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in new stages of Michurinskiy project in..
PU
01/26GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in Voskhod project in Yekaterinburg
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 021 M
EBIT 2018 310 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 887 M
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 380 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Olga Mikhailovna Sheikina Director & Head-Moscow Office
Vasily Maksimovich Kostritsa Director & Deputy CEO-Building Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO1 380
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.69%47 355
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.95%45 324
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.06%42 150
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.10%38 177
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-2.11%31 420
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.