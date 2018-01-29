Log in
GRUPPA LSR PAO
Gruppa LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in new stages of Michurinskiy project in Yekaterinburg

01/29/2018 | 08:24am CET

LSR Group has started pre-sales of apartments in two new buildings - 55 and 56 - in the second phase of its low-rise Michurinskiy residential project in Yekaterinburg. The buildings are scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

At the moment the following types of apartments are available for sale: studio apartments ranging from 24.4 to 25 sqm, one-room apartments ranging from 29 to 41.4 sqm, two-room apartments ranging from 47.7 to 56.4 sqm and three-room apartments with the area of 60.8 sq.m.

The whole project implies construction of 58 low-rise buildings with the total area of 324 th sqm, provided with the necessary social infrastructure, including retail premises and a new educational center comprising a kindergarten and a school. A forest and a lake in close proximity make Michurinskiy one of the most environmentally friendly projects of LSR Group in Yekaterinburg. The completion is scheduled for 2022.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
Tel.: +7 812 333-11-11
E-mail: [email protected]
www.lsrgroup.ru

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:24:03 UTC.

