Gruppa LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in new stages of Michurinskiy project in Yekaterinburg

LSR Group has started pre-sales of apartments in two new buildings - 55 and 56 - in the second phase of its low-rise Michurinskiy residential project in Yekaterinburg. The buildings are scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

At the moment the following types of apartments are available for sale: studio apartments ranging from 24.4 to 25 sqm, one-room apartments ranging from 29 to 41.4 sqm, two-room apartments ranging from 47.7 to 56.4 sqm and three-room apartments with the area of 60.8 sq.m.

The whole project implies construction of 58 low-rise buildings with the total area of 324 th sqm, provided with the necessary social infrastructure, including retail premises and a new educational center comprising a kindergarten and a school. A forest and a lake in close proximity make Michurinskiy one of the most environmentally friendly projects of LSR Group in Yekaterinburg. The completion is scheduled for 2022.

