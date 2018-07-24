Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA (MOL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gruppo MutuiOnline : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Milan, 24 July 2018

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

PRESSRELEASE

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THEISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (theIssuer) announced on 21 September 2017 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018, the Issuer informs that between 16 and 20 July 2018 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 20,743 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.052% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 13.89648 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 20 July 2018 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,023,773 own shares of the Issuer, of which 372,251 shares directly held by the Issuer, 1,500,000 shares held by subsidiary MutuiOnline S.p.A. and 151,522 shares held by subsidiary Centro Istruttorie S.p.A., in total equal to around 5.008% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Date

Number of shares purchased

Average purchase price (€)

16/07/2018

1,080

13.82500

17/07/2018

11,684

14.09230

18/07/2018

5,436

13.62040

19/07/2018

1,389

13.57400

20/07/2018

1,154

13.66940

Total

20,743

13.89648

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bisof Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet:www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.005.719,80 Interamente Versato

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content -www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi -[email protected]- 335 6765624

Sara Pavesi -[email protected]- 335 1396020

Dalila Moretti -[email protected]- 334 6539469

2

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA
09:13pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
07/17GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
07/02GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Adozione regolamento voto maggiorato
PU
06/04GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
05/28GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
05/08GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA : quaterly earnings release
04/30GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
04/16GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : effettua il closing dell’acquisizione del 50% di Agen..
PU
04/09GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 182 M
EBIT 2018 44,9 M
Net income 2018 27,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 19,00
P/E ratio 2019 16,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 554 M
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Pescarmona Chairman
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Fausto Boni Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA4.37%647
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.93%25 147
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.21%24 764
BAJAJ FINANCE54.66%22 814
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE0.20%7 406
ACOM CO., LTD.-11.04%6 124
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.