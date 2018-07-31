Gruppo MutuiOnline : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

Milan, 31 July 2018

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THEISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (theIssuer) announced on 21 September 2017 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018, the Issuer informs that between 23 and 27 July 2018 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 20,766 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.052% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 13.34492 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 27 July 2018 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,044,539 own shares of the Issuer, of which 393,017 shares directly held by the Issuer, 1,500,000 shares held by subsidiary MutuiOnline S.p.A. and 151,522 shares held by subsidiary Centro Istruttorie S.p.A., in total equal to around 5.111% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Date Number of shares purchased Average purchase price (€) 23/07/2018 2,348 13.67170 24/07/2018 5,767 13.30750 25/07/2018 5,132 13.09760 26/07/2018 2,538 13.41460 27/07/2018 4,981 13.45350 Total 20,766 13.34492

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bisof Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

