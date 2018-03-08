GSV Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Log in
03/08/2018 | 02:01am CET

WOODSIDE, Calif., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSV Capital Corp. (“GSV Capital”) (Nasdaq:GSVC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 after the close of the U.S. market on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).  The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 877-419-6590, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 719-325-2455.  The conference ID number for both access numbers is 5951244.  Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of GSV Capital's website at http://investors.gsvcap.com/.  An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 20, 2018 by dialing 866-375-1919 (U.S.) or 1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 5951244.

About GSV Capital Corp. 

GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies.  Led by industry veteran Michael Moe and CEO Mark Klein, the fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. GSV Capital is headquartered in Woodside, CA. www.gsvcap.com

Follow GSV Capital on Twitter: @gsvcap

The GSV Capital Corp. logo is available at:  http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=12750

Contact

GSV Capital Corp.
(650) 235-4769
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
