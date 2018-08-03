GSV Capital Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Log in
08/03/2018 | 12:01am CEST

WOODSIDE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSV Capital Corp. (“GSV Capital”) (Nasdaq:GSVC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).  The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 800-682-0995, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 334-323-0505. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 8260328.  Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of GSV Capital's website at http://investors.gsvcap.com/.  An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on August 15, 2018 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 8260328.

About GSV Capital Corp.                                                                                           

GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies.  Led by industry veteran Michael Moe and CEO Mark Klein, the fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. GSV Capital is headquartered in Woodside, CA. www.gsvcap.com

Follow GSV Capital on Twitter: @gsvcap

Contact

GSV Capital Corp.
(650) 235-4769
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
