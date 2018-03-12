Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GTT Communications Inc    GTT

GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC (GTT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GTT Communications : Acquires Accelerated Connections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 09:16am EDT

Expands Canadian network and market presence

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the acquisition of Accelerated Connections (ACI), a Toronto-headquartered provider of managed networking, voice-over-IP (VoIP) and colocation services, serving large distributed Canadian enterprises.

The acquisition of ACI:

  • Creates one of the largest non-incumbent network footprints in the Canadian market
  • Extends GTT’s market presence and unique network assets in Canada, including its landing station for GTT Express, the lowest latency transatlantic cable system
  • Contributes complementary connectivity, VoIP and managed service offerings to GTT’s cloud networking service portfolio
  • Adds strategic clients in key vertical markets, including hospitality, retail and financial services

“ACI’s deep experience in delivering cloud networking services to distributed enterprises in Canada significantly expands GTT’s global presence,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to invest in assets and capabilities that enable us to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world.”

“The combination of ACI and GTT creates a disruptive competitor in the Canadian market,” said Michael Garbe, ACI CEO. “Customers will benefit from access to GTT’s Tier 1 IP network, comprehensive service portfolio, global reach and deep experience in connectivity and managed services. We expect a rapid and smooth integration over the coming months.”

GTT will disclose financial terms of its acquisition of ACI with its first quarter 2018 results, consistent with its practice for smaller acquisitions.

Bank Street Group LLC served as adviser to Accelerated Connections on this transaction.

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company’s Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Accelerated Connections

Accelerated Connections (ACI), headquartered in Toronto, serves more than 1,600 distributed enterprises in Canada. ACI operates a national network and two state-of-the-art data center facilities. The company offers a full suite of connectivity services, including colocation, hosted VoIP and managed network service. For more information on ACI, please visit www.connections.ca/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
09:16aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Acquires Accelerated Connections
BU
03/07INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY GTT COMMUNI : GTT) – Director Bought 4,000 shares..
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (NYSE : GTT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fin..
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE : GTT) reported earnings of ($1.12) per share missing W..
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC : GTT Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
BU
02/28GTT COMMUNICATIONS : To Acquire Interoute
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:40aGame Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (3/9/18) 
03/06GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Interoute Acquisition Biggest In History 
03/05GTT Communications, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01GTT Communications' (GTT) CEO Richard Calder on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
03/01GTT Communications EPS of -$1.12 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 037 M
EBIT 2018 91,2 M
Net income 2018 4,16 M
Debt 2018 315 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 631,83
P/E ratio 2019 42,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capitalization 2 562 M
Chart GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
GTT Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GTT | US3623931009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Calder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Brian Thompson Executive Chairman
Corey Eng Senior VP-Business Operations & Systems
Robert Burris Senior VP-Global Engineering & Operations
Michael T. Sicoli Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC18.96%2 427
SALESFORCE.COM23.60%92 028
NUTANIX INC31.29%7 431
QUALYS INC32.18%2 946
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.25.96%2 577
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.09%475
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.