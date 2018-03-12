GTT Communications : Acquires Accelerated Connections

GTT
Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud
networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the
acquisition of Accelerated Connections (ACI), a Toronto-headquartered
provider of managed networking, voice-over-IP (VoIP) and colocation
services, serving large distributed Canadian enterprises.
The acquisition of ACI:
-
Creates one of the largest non-incumbent network footprints in the
Canadian market
-
Extends GTT’s market presence and unique network assets in Canada,
including its landing station for GTT Express, the lowest latency
transatlantic cable system
-
Contributes complementary connectivity, VoIP and managed service
offerings to GTT’s cloud networking service portfolio
-
Adds strategic clients in key vertical markets, including hospitality,
retail and financial services
“ACI’s deep experience in delivering cloud networking services to
distributed enterprises in Canada significantly expands GTT’s global
presence,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “This acquisition
demonstrates our commitment to invest in assets and capabilities that
enable us to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across
organizations and around the world.”
“The combination of ACI and GTT creates a disruptive competitor in the
Canadian market,” said Michael Garbe, ACI CEO. “Customers will benefit
from access to GTT’s Tier 1 IP network, comprehensive service portfolio,
global reach and deep experience in connectivity and managed services.
We expect a rapid and smooth integration over the coming months.”
GTT will disclose financial terms of its acquisition of ACI with its
first quarter 2018 results, consistent with its practice for smaller
acquisitions.
Bank Street Group LLC served as adviser to Accelerated Connections on
this transaction.
About GTT
GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through
its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport,
wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video
services. The company’s Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five
worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any
application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience
by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more
information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.
About Accelerated Connections
Accelerated Connections (ACI), headquartered in Toronto, serves more
than 1,600 distributed enterprises in Canada. ACI operates a national
network and two state-of-the-art data center facilities. The company
offers a full suite of connectivity services, including colocation,
hosted VoIP and managed network service. For more information on ACI,
please visit www.connections.ca/.
