Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GTT Communications Inc    GTT

GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC (GTT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GTT Communications Inc : GTT Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-556EFE9B063E2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
12:38pGTT COMMUNICATIONS INC : GTT Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at August 2018 Investor Conferences
BU
07/30Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Intelsat and Three Additional Communicatio..
AC
07/28GTT COMMUNICATIONS : receives telecom services contract
AQ
07/27GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2018
BU
07/18GTT COMMUNICATIONS : DITCO Awards Contract to GTT
BU
07/09GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Nilfisk Selects GTT for Global Managed SD-WAN
BU
07/06GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financi..
AQ
06/21Breakfast Technical Briefing on Intelsat and Three Other Additional Communica..
AC
06/06GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
05/25Red Robin Had A Bad Conference Call - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/24/18) 
05/05GTT Communications' (GTT) CEO Richard Calder on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/04KeyBanc upgrades GTT Communications to 22% upside 
05/03GTT Communications, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 505 M
EBIT 2018 64,9 M
Net income 2018 -94,2 M
Debt 2018 3 166 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 202,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 2 003 M
Chart GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
GTT Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Calder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Brian Thompson Executive Chairman
Corey Eng Senior VP-Business Operations & Systems
Robert Burris Senior VP-Global Engineering & Operations
Michael Thomas Sicoli Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%2 003
SALESFORCE.COM38.06%101 043
NUTANIX INC43.93%8 421
QUALYS INC45.16%3 315
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-13.65%2 975
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.45.20%2 911
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.