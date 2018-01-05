Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:46pm CET

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 5, 2018

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2017:

                         8,071 GTT shares

                         €1,072,747         

                        

For information, at June 30, 2017, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

                         17,967 GTT shares

                         €642,801             



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GTT via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
05:46p GTT : Half-year liquidity contract statement
05:46p GTT : Half-year liquidity contract statement
01/03 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : to design the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier for..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from a Korean shipyard to desi..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : signs new Global Services Agreement with Chevron..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : and DSEC decide to work together for the deploym..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Investor day 2017 - Developing innovative soluti..
2017 GTT : Investor day 2017 - Developing innovative solutions and conquering new mar..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : DNV GL presents GTT and TECHNOLOG with GASA stat..
2017 GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Supporting innovation in LNG carriers
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 233 M
EBIT 2017 144 M
Net income 2017 121 M
Finance 2017 98,9 M
Yield 2017 5,17%
P/E ratio 2017 15,93
P/E ratio 2018 16,72
EV / Sales 2017 7,76x
EV / Sales 2018 7,69x
Capitalization 1 910 M
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Tech Technical Analysis Chart | GTT | FR0011726835 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,8 €
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Philippe Salle Independent Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ2.79%2 304
ENBRIDGE INC3.30%68 354
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.22%59 763
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION1.46%43 470
KINDER MORGAN INC4.93%42 454
WILLIAMS COMPANIES4.95%26 911
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.