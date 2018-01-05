GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 5, 2018

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2017:

8,071 GTT shares

€1,072,747

For information, at June 30, 2017, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

17,967 GTT shares

€642,801

