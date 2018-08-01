Log in
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD (2777)
End-of-day quote  - 07/31
14.1 HKD   -2.49%
Guangzhou R&F Properties : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2018

08/01/2018 | 11:48am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR

JULY 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's attributable contracted sales for the month of July 2018 amounted to approximately RMB10.48 billion with 670,600 sq.m. of GFA. It represents a year-on-year increase of 76% and 52% respectively.

At the end of July 2018, our cumulative attributable contracted sales were RMB67.44 billion with 5,084,600 sq.m. sold. It represents a year-on-year increase of 51% and 50% respectively.

The sales data as disclosed above is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd.

Michael Lee

Joint Company Secretary

1 August 2018, Hong Kong

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Li Sze Lim, Mr. Zhang Li, Mr. Zhou Yaonan and Mr. Lu Jing; the non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Lin and Ms. Li Helen; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zheng Ercheng, Mr. Ng Yau Wah, Daniel and Mr. Wong Chun Bong.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:47:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 78 721 M
EBIT 2018 19 926 M
Net income 2018 9 671 M
Debt 2018 105 B
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 4,00
P/E ratio 2019 3,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 40 433 M
Chart GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Zhang Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sze Lim Li Co-Chairman
Liang Nuan Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ling Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yao Nan Zhou Executive Director & Deputy Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD-20.79%5 930
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.75%45 802
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-20.70%36 193
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.57%34 686
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.28%33 508
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.59%28 263
