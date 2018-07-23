Log in
GUBERNIJA (GUB1L)
  News  
Gubernija : Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania approved the offering circular for mandatory offer of the shares of limited liability company “GUBERNIJA” intended for purchase

07/23/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

Gubernija
Notification on material event

Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania approved the offering circular for mandatory offer of the shares of limited liability company 'GUBERNIJA' intended for purchase

The decision on approval of the offering circular for mandatory offer of the shares of limited liability company 'GUBERNIJA' intended for purchase (hereinafter referred to as the Circular) by the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania was passed on the 23 th June, 2018.

The Official Offeror - AB 'MV GROUP Production', a company incorporated and existing under the laws of Lithuanian Republic, code 132082782, with its address registered at J. Jasinskio str. 16F, Vilnius, LT-03163, the Republic of Lithuania intends to buy up the remaining 555 460 ordinary registered shares of AB 'GUBERNIJA' (legal form: public limited liability company, legal entity code 144715765, registered at Dvaro str. 179 Šiauliai, the Republic of Lithuania, data about the company are collected and kept in the Register of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania) with the par value of 0,19 Eur each, constituting 3,44 % of shares and votes carried by them at the general meeting of shareholders of AB 'GUBERNIJA'.

The implementation of the Official Offer will be commenced on the 4th (fourth) business day following the decision on approval of the Circular by the Bank of Lithuania.

Duration of the implementation of the Official Offer - 14 (fourteen) calendar days.

The price in the Official Offer - 0,479 EUR for one ordinary registered share of the Company.

Summary of the Official Offer is attached here under.

On behalf of AB 'MV GROUP Production',
Legal representative

Attorney at Law Inga Žemkauskienė

+ 370 5 2786 213

Disclaimer

Gubernija AB published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:37:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Algirdas Ciburys Chief Executive Officer
Darius Juozas Mockus Chairman-Management Board
Vygintas Buivys Finance Director
Vytis Mockus Member-Management Board
Arturas Listavicius Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUBERNIJA83.08%0
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-3.85%174 897
AMBEV SA-10.65%77 539
HEINEKEN7.60%62 015
HEINEKEN HOLDING8.68%29 887
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD7.16%24 378
