Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of GUESS? Inc. Investors (GES)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP GPM commences its investigation on behalf
of GUESS? Inc. (“GUESS?” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GES)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the GUESS? investigation page on our website
at www.glancylaw.com/case/guess-inc-0.
On February 1, 2018, GUESS? published a press release disclosing that a
website notified the Company it was “seeking to post separate
allegations that Paul Marciano had acted inappropriately toward two
women. The website posted the allegations yesterday evening.” On this
news, GUESS? shares fell $3.26, or 17.75%, to close at $15.11 on
February 1, 2018. On February 7, 2018, TIME magazine published an
interview with model Kate Upton, in which Upton stated that Marciano
"assaulted and began harassing her during her first professional
modeling campaign when she was 18." Upton's interview provided detailed
descriptions of Marciano's alleged conduct, corroborated by at least one
witness. On this news, GUESS?'s share price has fallen sharply during
intraday trading on February 8, 2018.
