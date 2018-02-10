Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of GUESS? Inc. Investors (GES)

Log in
02/10/2018 | 02:52am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP GPM commences its investigation on behalf of GUESS? Inc. (“GUESS?” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GES) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the GUESS? investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/guess-inc-0.

On February 1, 2018, GUESS? published a press release disclosing that a website notified the Company it was “seeking to post separate allegations that Paul Marciano had acted inappropriately toward two women. The website posted the allegations yesterday evening.” On this news, GUESS? shares fell $3.26, or 17.75%, to close at $15.11 on February 1, 2018. On February 7, 2018, TIME magazine published an interview with model Kate Upton, in which Upton stated that Marciano "assaulted and began harassing her during her first professional modeling campaign when she was 18." Upton's interview provided detailed descriptions of Marciano's alleged conduct, corroborated by at least one witness. On this news, GUESS?'s share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on February 8, 2018.

If you purchased GUESS? securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
