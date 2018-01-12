1 FinTech Influencer, Spiros Margaris Appointed to Board of Directors of Glance’s Partially Owned Subsidiary Cannapay Financial Inc.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET:CN) / (CSE:GET.WT) / (OTCQB:GLNNF) / (FKT:GJT) announces that its partially owned subsidiary Cannapay Financial Inc.(“Cannapay”) has appointed internationally recognized fintech influencer Spiros Margaris to its Board of Directors.



Spiros was ranked #1 global FinTech influencer by Onalytica and #2 InsurTech global influencer by Onalytica. Spiros regularly appears on the top 100 influencer list for FinTech, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and InsurTech.

"Working very successfully with the fantastic management of Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN), I could not resist the request to become a director of Cannapay, which uses Glance’s cutting edge mobile payment processing platform and its proven anti-fraud technology,” says Margaris. “As a director of Cannapay, I will have the great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the legal marijuana market industry and in the process be part of history in the making,” says Margaris.

As a director, Spiros will support the Cannapay management team in its global growth strategy.

About Cannapay Financial Inc.

Cannapay is a partially owned subsidiary of Glance Technologies. Glance owns 12,000,000 shares in Cannapay. Cannapay has licensed the right to use and the right to sublicense the Glance Pay mobile payment technology for use in the cannabis industry. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Juve Wellness Inc., is a wellness company which is using the Glance Pay mobile payment technology to develop a robust, personalized modern wellness platform. Juve has also developed several lines of Cannabis inspired wellness products which will be available for sale to consumers with the Juve brand and are also available as a white labelled product offering to businesses. Juve is building an international distribution network for the sale of its own and other products.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements with Active Pay Distribution Inc., Cannapay Financial Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. It also owns an end to end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay app.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech.

For more information, contact:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.