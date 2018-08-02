Guidewire Software : Grinnell Mutual Leverages Guidewire InsurancePlatform via Guidewire Cloud

Grinnell Mutual, a century-old property and casualty insurer and
reinsurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), the provider of the
industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today
announced that Grinnell Mutual will leverage Guidewire
InsurancePlatform™, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution
via Guidewire Cloud™. This move will enable Grinnell Mutual to adapt
quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service.
Grinnell Mutual originally selected InsurancePlatform to transform how
it does business and enhance its commitment to serving its
policyholders, agents, and mutual members. The company is currently
migrating the platform to Guidewire Cloud across all lines of business,
beginning in Pennsylvania.
Guidewire Cloud is powered by AWS’s highly resilient cloud
infrastructure, with SLAs backed by experienced Guidewire teams and
SaaS-certified partners spanning application management, system
administration, security and compliance, upgrades, QA testing, health
checks, and other services. With Guidewire Cloud, insurers can focus on
business agility while transferring undifferentiating IT
responsibilities to Guidewire.
“We initially selected InsurancePlatform because we believe in
Guidewire’s vision, product maturity, and innovation, and ability to
deliver on the biggest organizational transformation we have
undertaken,” said Roby Shay, Grinnell Mutual’s chief information officer
and vice president, Enterprise Solutions. “We are confident that moving
to Guidewire Cloud will help us further transform our business and
continue our commitment to providing our insureds, agents, and mutual
members with the very best insurance products and service we can offer.”
“Grinnell recognizes the advantages of running its business in the
cloud,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We
are humbled by their vote of confidence in our cloud services
capabilities and applaud their mission of providing quality insurance
and service to agents and policyholders as they adapt their business for
success in a time of accelerating change.”
About Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company
Located in Grinnell, Iowa, Grinnell Mutual has been in business since
1909. It is the 111th-largest property casualty insurance company in the
United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies
in North America. Its products are available in 19 states. For more
information, please visit www.grinnellmutual.com.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
