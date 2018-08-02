Log in
Guidewire Software : Grinnell Mutual Leverages Guidewire InsurancePlatform via Guidewire Cloud

08/02/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

Multi-state property and casualty insurance provider to use Guidewire’s industry platform in the cloud to increase business agility and enhance user experience

Grinnell Mutual, a century-old property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), the provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Grinnell Mutual will leverage Guidewire InsurancePlatform™, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud™. This move will enable Grinnell Mutual to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service.

Grinnell Mutual originally selected InsurancePlatform to transform how it does business and enhance its commitment to serving its policyholders, agents, and mutual members. The company is currently migrating the platform to Guidewire Cloud across all lines of business, beginning in Pennsylvania.

Guidewire Cloud is powered by AWS’s highly resilient cloud infrastructure, with SLAs backed by experienced Guidewire teams and SaaS-certified partners spanning application management, system administration, security and compliance, upgrades, QA testing, health checks, and other services. With Guidewire Cloud, insurers can focus on business agility while transferring undifferentiating IT responsibilities to Guidewire.

“We initially selected InsurancePlatform because we believe in Guidewire’s vision, product maturity, and innovation, and ability to deliver on the biggest organizational transformation we have undertaken,” said Roby Shay, Grinnell Mutual’s chief information officer and vice president, Enterprise Solutions. “We are confident that moving to Guidewire Cloud will help us further transform our business and continue our commitment to providing our insureds, agents, and mutual members with the very best insurance products and service we can offer.”

“Grinnell recognizes the advantages of running its business in the cloud,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We are humbled by their vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and applaud their mission of providing quality insurance and service to agents and policyholders as they adapt their business for success in a time of accelerating change.”

About Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company

Located in Grinnell, Iowa, Grinnell Mutual has been in business since 1909. It is the 111th-largest property casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 19 states. For more information, please visit www.grinnellmutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2018
