Gunpowder Capital Corp. Provides Update on Meryllion Resources Corp. and BitBlox Technologies Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that its two clients Meryllion Resources Corp. and BitBlox Technologies Inc. ("BitBlox"), a cryptocurrency mining technology company, have both entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to complete a business combination resulting in a proposed reverse takeover (the "RTO") of Meryllion by the shareholders of BitBlox. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, the resulting entity will hold all of the assets of BitBlox and would continue the business of BitBlox.

GPC invested Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$50,000.00") CDN in Meryllion and received Two Million ("2,000,000") Units at a purchase price of Two and a Half Cents ("$0.025) CDN per Unit. Each Unit that Gunpowder purchased is comprised of one common share of Meryllion, and one half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles Gunpowder to acquire one common share of Meryllion for $0.05 for a period of 18 months from the closing date which occurred on August 14th, 2017.

GPC participated in BitBlox's initial two financing rounds. Combined, GPC has invested One Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ("$120,000.00") CDN into BitBlox.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are extremely pleased to have been involved in the process of this potential RTO. We feel that Cryptocurrency mining is perhaps the most exciting sector in the markets today. This industry space is in its infancy, and there are currently not many Cryptocurrency mining companies listed on stock exchanges in Canada. We strongly believe that once this RTO is completed, it will not only be beneficial to GPC but to all shareholders and stakeholders currently involved with the two entities."

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

