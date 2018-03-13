Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Gurit Holding AG    GUR   CH0008012236

GURIT HOLDING AG (GUR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Media Release: Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth of 3.1% and an Operating Profit Margin of 10% for Fiscal Year 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 07:05am CET

Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth of 3.1% and an Operating Profit Margin of 10% for Fiscal Year 2017

  • Net sales for FY 2017 amount to CHF 360.5 million, a currency-adjusted increase of 3.1% versus 2016
  • Operating profit margin at 10.0% of net sales
  • Proposed distribution of CHF 20.00 per bearer share

Zurich, March 13, 2018 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today reported net sales of CHF 360.5 million for the full year 2017. Strong growth in Tooling and Composite Components offset the impact from the decline of newly installed wind capacity, in particular in India and China, and lower build rates in the Middle-Eastern construction industry in 2017. Gurit achieved an operating profit of CHF 35.9 million in 2017 (10.0% of net sales) and net profit amounted to CHF 24.9 million for the full year 2017.

Gurit`s Composite Materials Business achieved mixed results in its various market areas. In Wind, it suffered from the demand halt in the Indian wind energy industry as of spring 2017 and a lower demand in the wind energy industry in China compared to the prior year. Net sales to the wind market decreased by 13.9% (currency-adjusted: ‑13.8%) to CHF 128.2 million in 2017. Material supply to other material markets slightly increased by 1.3% in reported Swiss francs (currency-adjusted: 1.8%), mainly due to higher material sales to the marine and industrial sectors. In total, the Composite Materials Business achieved full-year sales of CHF 246.4 million in 2017. This represents a decrease of 7.2% (currency-adjusted: -7.0%) compared to full-year sales of CHF 265.6 million in 2016.


Gurit`s Composite Components Business was able to return to the growth track based on a number of new projects won and some of them entering into production in 2017. In total, the Composite Components Segment achieved net sales growth of 28.3% (currency-adjusted: 31.5%) to CHF 22.3 million in 2017.

Gurit`s Tooling Business took benefit from the ongoing demand for moulds for longer wind blades to build ever more efficient turbines as well as the winning of two more global key customers. Net sales thus increased by 33.1% (currency-adjusted: 35.5%) to CHF 91.8 million in 2017 compared to net sales of CHF 69.0 million in 2016.

Midterm Profitability Target Met for the Third Consecutive Year

Despite lower capacity additions in the Indian and Chinese wind energy markets, the continued market contraction in the Middle Eastern construction industry and the concomitant lower sales revenues generated in 2017, Gurit was able to achieve an operating profit margin of 10% of net sales in 2017, including the announced restructuring cost related to the transfer of prepreg production from UK to Spain (2016: 10.5% of net sales). The Group operating profit amounted to CHF 35.9 million in 2017. Gurit achieved a net profit of CHF 24.9 million in fiscal year 2017 (2016: CHF 26.0 million). This equals to earnings per listed bearer share of CHF 53.32 (2016: CHF 55.64).

Continued Positive Cash Flow and Strong Balance Sheet

Gurit generated a positive net cash flow from operating activities of CHF 30.6 million and closed the year with a net cash position of CHF 32.7 million (2016: CHF 37.2 million) and an equity ratio of 71.1% (2016: 76.6%). Capital expenditures were slightly higher than in 2016 and amounted to CHF 11.7 million in 2017 (2016: CHF 10.5 million).

Key Financial Figures

rounded up to MCHF

2017

2016

% change in reported CHF

% change at constant 2017 rates

Wind Energy

128.2

149.0

-13.9%

-13.8%

Other Material Markets

118.2

116.6

1.3%

1.8%

Composite Materials

246.4

265.6

-7.2%

-7.0%

Composite Components

22.3

17.4

28.3%

31.5%

Tooling

91.8

69.0

33.1%

35.5%

Total Net Sales

360.5

352.0

2.4%

3.1%

Operating Profit

35.9

36.8

EBIT

35.9

36.8

Profit for the period

24.9

26.0

Operating cash flow

30.6

37.9

Capital expenditures

11.7

10.5

Equity in % of total assets

71.1%

76.6%

Outlook 2018

In total, Gurit currently expects to achieve low single-digit revenue growth and profitability at the upper level of the Company`s target operating profit margin range of 8-10% for the fiscal year 2018.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 17, 2018

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), scheduled for April 17, 2018, to distribute a total of CHF 9.4 million corresponding to CHF 20.00 per listed bearer share to shareholders. The full invitation to the AGM including all motions proposed by the Board of Directors will be available for Download at http://www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM from March 14, 2018, onwards.

Online publication of Annual Report 2017, Media/Analyst conference and international Webcast today, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Gurit has published its Annual Report 2017 online at http://www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results today in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference in Zurich at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will take place at the Zurich Marriott Hotel, Neumuehlequai 42, CH-8006 Zurich. As always, the presentations will be held in English and will also be accessible as webcast at http://www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts where an archived version will later be available for download.

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Tanja Moehler

T +41 44 316 15 55

[email protected]

www.gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GURIT HOLDING AG
07:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth of 3.1% and an Operating Profit M..
TE
07:03aMEDIA RELEASE : Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth of 3.1% and an Operating Profit M..
AQ
03/12MEDIA RELEASE : Gurit and Elbe Flugzeugwerke Extend Partnership
TE
03/12MEDIA RELEASE : Gurit and Elbe Flugzeugwerke Extend Partnership
AQ
03/08GURIT HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/22GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC CFRP MARKET 201 : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
02/06MEDIA RELEASE : Gurit Appoints Dr. Emiliano Frulloni as Group CTO and Strengthen..
TE
02/06MEDIA RELEASE : Gurit Appoints Dr. Emiliano Frulloni as Group CTO and Strengthen..
AQ
01/31Gurit reports moderate net sales growth for 2017
TE
01/31GURIT : reports moderate net sales growth for 2017
AQ
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 360 M
EBIT 2017 40,0 M
Net income 2017 27,7 M
Finance 2017 43,0 M
Yield 2017 2,31%
P/E ratio 2017 16,69
P/E ratio 2018 15,96
EV / Sales 2017 0,97x
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart GURIT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Gurit Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | GUR | CH0008012236 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GURIT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 958  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Hadorn Chief Executive Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Angelo Quabba Chief Financial Officer
Damian Bannister Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG-11.30%412
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%86 720
AIR LIQUIDE-1.67%54 460
PRAXAIR3.50%45 835
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-5.67%44 418
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.78%43 153
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.