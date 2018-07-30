Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GVC Holdings    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

GVC HOLDINGS (GVC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GVC : MGM Resorts to jointly set up online betting platform in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:54am CEST

(Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc has agreed on a joint venture with U.S. hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International to set up an online betting platform in the United States ahead of the upcoming American football season, the British betting group said on Monday.

Both companies will initially invest $100 million each in the joint venture, which will have a U.S. headquarters, said GVC, which owns the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands.

GVC, which has grown rapidly through acquisitions including the purchase of Ladbrokes late last year, has been looking to expand in the United States, after the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way to legalise sports betting.

GVC had said on Friday that they were in advanced talks regarding a joint venture with MGM.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GVC HOLDINGS -0.64% 1095 Delayed Quote.18.38%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -1.60% 30.72 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GVC HOLDINGS
08:54aGVC : MGM Resorts to jointly set up online betting platform in U.S.
RE
08:01aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : And GVC Holdings PLC Announce Joint Venture To Creat..
PR
07:11aLADBROKES CORAL : owner confirms joint venture talks with MGM Resorts
AQ
04:11aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : GVC Holdings In Advanced Talks With MGM Resorts On J..
AQ
07/29Ladbrokes hits jackpot in m mgm deal
AQ
07/28GVC : UK betting group GVC holds joint venture talks with MGM Resorts
RE
07/18GVC : gaming revenue rises 11 percent on football World Cup boost
RE
06/06GVC HOLDINGS : Nomination
CO
06/06GVC HOLDINGS : Proxy Statments
CO
06/06GVC HOLDINGS : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28ALL BETS ON : MGM and GVC to partner 
07/05Software operators seen catching U.S. sports betting contracts 
06/06Playtech to sell ~20M shares of GVC Holdings 
05/25GVC Holdings (GMVHF) Trading Update & Historic Proforma - Slideshow 
05/19Spotlight On Gambling Reset And Banking Bill 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 780 M
EBIT 2018 633 M
Net income 2018 29,0 M
Debt 2018 2 080 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 26,77
P/E ratio 2019 18,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,45x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 7 164 M
Chart GVC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
GVC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Jack Alexander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee M. Feldman Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Humberstone Group Head-Trading & Operations
Shay Segev Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Maurice Bowtell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GVC HOLDINGS18.38%8 363
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.2.94%56 269
SANDS CHINA LTD.3.15%42 113
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.07%35 341
WYNN RESORTS-3.08%17 945
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-6.50%17 383
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.