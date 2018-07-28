GVC : UK betting group GVC holds joint venture talks with MGM Resorts
07/28/2018 | 02:50pm CEST
LONDON (Reuters) - British betting group GVC Holdings PLC, which owns the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands, said on Saturday it was in advanced talks about a joint venture with U.S. hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts.
"The Group can confirm that discussions are at an advanced stage regarding such a joint venture and will update the market when appropriate," GVC said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by William Maclean)