GWA : Receives Contingent Payment

8 August 2018
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
Receives contingent payment of $5m on Sale of Door &
Access Systems business
GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) advises that it has received the contingent payment of $5 million in respect of the sale of its Door & Access Systems business to Allegion (Australia) Pty Ltd.
The contingent payment was subject to meeting certain transitional arrangements post completion which have been successfully met.
The purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of $107 million includes the payment of $102 million which was received on completion on 3 July 2018 and the contingent payment of $5 million received today.
