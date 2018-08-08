Log in
GWA GROUP LTD
3.41 AUD   +0.89%
03:37aGWA : Receives Contingent Payment
PU
07/09ALLEGION : finalises acquisitions in Australia and the US
AQ
07/03GWA : completes sale of Door & Access Systems business
PU
GWA : Receives Contingent Payment

08/08/2018 | 03:37am CEST

8 August 2018

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

Receives contingent payment of $5m on Sale of Door &

Access Systems business

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) advises that it has received the contingent payment of $5 million in respect of the sale of its Door & Access Systems business to Allegion (Australia) Pty Ltd.

The contingent payment was subject to meeting certain transitional arrangements post completion which have been successfully met.

The purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of $107 million includes the payment of $102 million which was received on completion on 3 July 2018 and the contingent payment of $5 million received today.

For further information:

Martin Cole

Patrick Gibson

Capital Markets Communications

GWA Group Limited

0403 332 977

02 8825 4403

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:36:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 452 M
EBIT 2018 83,5 M
Net income 2018 54,5 M
Debt 2018 71,6 M
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 16,14
P/E ratio 2019 17,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 892 M
Chart GWA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,51  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD18.60%660
SAINT-GOBAIN-19.37%23 665
ASSA ABLOY AB2.41%20 606
MASCO-10.10%12 358
AGC INC-8.04%9 447
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-16.20%8 168
