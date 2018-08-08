GWA : Receives Contingent Payment

8 August 2018

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

Receives contingent payment of $5m on Sale of Door &

Access Systems business

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) advises that it has received the contingent payment of $5 million in respect of the sale of its Door & Access Systems business to Allegion (Australia) Pty Ltd.

The contingent payment was subject to meeting certain transitional arrangements post completion which have been successfully met.

The purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of $107 million includes the payment of $102 million which was received on completion on 3 July 2018 and the contingent payment of $5 million received today.

