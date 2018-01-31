GWS Production : Major international franchisor expands the agreement with GWS

The agreement with a franchisor to a highly successful and global retail concept has been extended and significantly expanded.

The agreement is initially extended for at least another two-year period and it has a total order value of 264 000 Euros over the two years. The number of users increases from 750 to 5000 employees.

The company buys Safeture Pro that includes the app and the Instant Security Overview (ISO) backend solution to protect the 5000 employees travelling internationally.

GWS goal is to help travellers feel safe wherever in the world they are. With its unique technology platform, GWS can quickly reach users who are at risk with accurate and relevant information compiled by GWS´s qualified analysts. This information helps the traveller feel and be safe.

With ISO, the major international franchisor´s security managers have a constant review of the company's staff and the staff can easily get in touch if an emergency occurs.

The extended agreement is clear proof that we deliver an important and useful service to global companies with employees travelling worldwide, comments Andreas Rodman, CEO of GWS Production AB.

This also shows that our knowledge and product family Safeture makes us a world leader in providing international travel risk solutions.

For further information, please contact GWS CEO Andreas Rodman: + 46 (0)708- 10 13 16 [email protected]

About GWS Production AB and Safeture

Global Warning System (GWS) offers mobile-based personal security services (Safeture) to companies and consumers to protect employees, family members and individuals when they travel abroad.

The Company was founded in 2009, triggered by the experience of the global SARS epidemic, the Indian Ocean tsunami and the Mumbai terror attacks, where people could have been warned earlier, and received more information. GWS vision is to prevent damages by providing correct information in real-time.

The GWS share is listed on NASDAQ First North Stockholm. Sedermera Fondkommission is the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that GWS Production AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 31 January 2018.

