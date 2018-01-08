GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding08 Jan 2018

RNS Number : 2750B The Gym Group plc 08 January 2018
8 January 2018
THE GYM GROUP PLC ("THE COMPANY")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Lorcan Woods
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PCA of Emma Woods, Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
The Gym Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VCU9TBANZIN455
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each
ISIN: GB00BZBX0P70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.24278
8930
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
08/01/2018 (London)
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
