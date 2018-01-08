Log in
GYM Group PLC    GYM   GB00BZBX0P70

GYM GROUP PLC (GYM)
Report
01/08 05:35:09 pm
225 GBp   +2.74%
06:04p GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding08 Jan 2018
2017 GYM : Holding(s) in Company22 Dec 2017
2017 GYM : Notice of pre-close Trading Update21 Dec 2017
GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding08 Jan 2018

01/08/2018 | 06:04pm CET

RNS Number : 2750B The Gym Group plc 08 January 2018

8 January 2018

THE GYM GROUP PLC ("THE COMPANY")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Lorcan Woods

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PCA of Emma Woods, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Gym Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VCU9TBANZIN455

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each

ISIN: GB00BZBX0P70

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.24278

8930

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

08/01/2018 (London)

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

DSHSSSFMAFASELF

GYM Group plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:04:05 UTC.

