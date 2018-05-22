Log in
H. LUNDBECK (LUN)
H Lundbeck : Lundbeck divests preclinical research programs

05/22/2018 | 07:55am CEST

Press release

Valby, 22 May 2018

Two programs outside Lundbeck's areas of focus are transferred to MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) further focuses its preclinical research pipeline with the divestment of two research programs to biotech company MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc. (MindImmune). In exchange for the programs, Lundbeck receives an equity interest in MindImmune as well as milestone payments and royalties according to the progression of the programs.

The agreement follows Lundbeck's strategy of focusing its efforts within four disease areas; depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, for which the programs are not relevant. Per its strategy Lundbeck itself has therefore not prioritized further development of the programs, but the agreement ensures that these potential new treatments will now be brought forward. There will be no costs for Lundbeck associated with the future development of the programs.

'We focus on treatments for depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, so we are pleased to divest these two promising research programs that fall outside our focus areas in line with our strategy. This agreement ensures the continued development of the programs building on our research and hopefully leading to new and better treatments for patients', says Kim Andersen, Senior Vice President, Research, at Lundbeck.

Targets the immune system
The two programs target parts of the body's own immune system. Malfunctions here are believed to cause chronic neuropathic pain and Huntington's disease, which may therefore hopefully be treated by the compounds now transferred to MindImmune.

'We greatly appreciate the confidence Lundbeck has shown in MindImmune,' says Stevin Zorn, Ph.D., President and CEO of MindImmune. 'We are committed to driving these programs forward and bringing product candidates into the clinic with the potential to transform the lives of patients with chronic neuropathic pain and Huntington's disease.'

The agreement with MindImmune follows similar deals in recent years in which Lundbeck has exchanged non-strategic research programs for equity interests, milestone payments and/or royalties. Such deals include the transfer of a compound for treating sickle cell disease to Imara, Inc. and of gaboxadol to Ovid Therapeutics Inc. for development as a treatment for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

Contacts

Mads Kronborg
Senior Director, Corporate Communication
Phone: +45 36 43 40 00
E-mail: [email protected]

About Lundbeck
H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with psychiatric and neurological disorders and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with psychiatric and neurological disorders - we call this Progress in Mind.

Read more at www.lundbeck.com/global/about-us/progress-in-mind.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in more than 50 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, production, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programmes and our products are available in more than 100 countries. Our research centre is based in Denmark and our production facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion; USD 2.6 billion).

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck.

About MindImmune
MindImmune is a biotech company targeting the immune system to treat brain disease. The company was founded in 2016 in the US and is based at the University of Rhode Island. It is affiliated with the George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, a multidisciplinary research center focused on discovering and developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders. www. MindImmune.com

Disclaimer

H. Lundbeck A/S published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 05:54:01 UTC
Financials ( DKK)
Sales 2018 18 007 M
EBIT 2018 5 602 M
Net income 2018 3 828 M
Finance 2018 5 536 M
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 21,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,41x
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
Capitalization 84 878 M
Chart H. LUNDBECK
Duration : Period :
H. Lundbeck Technical Analysis Chart | LUN | DK0010287234 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends H. LUNDBECK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 343  DKK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Götzsche Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Lars Bang Executive VP-Supply Operations & Engineering
Anders Gersel Pedersen Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jørn Møller Mayntzhusen Director & Senior Manager-Supply Optimization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H. LUNDBECK33.84%13 281
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.08%332 184
PFIZER-1.41%212 424
NOVARTIS-6.55%202 969
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-8.90%193 622
MERCK AND COMPANY5.10%158 916
