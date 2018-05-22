H Lundbeck : Lundbeck divests preclinical research programs

Press release

Valby, 22 May 2018

Two programs outside Lundbeck's areas of focus are transferred to MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc.



H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) further focuses its preclinical research pipeline with the divestment of two research programs to biotech company MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc. (MindImmune). In exchange for the programs, Lundbeck receives an equity interest in MindImmune as well as milestone payments and royalties according to the progression of the programs.

The agreement follows Lundbeck's strategy of focusing its efforts within four disease areas; depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, for which the programs are not relevant. Per its strategy Lundbeck itself has therefore not prioritized further development of the programs, but the agreement ensures that these potential new treatments will now be brought forward. There will be no costs for Lundbeck associated with the future development of the programs.

'We focus on treatments for depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, so we are pleased to divest these two promising research programs that fall outside our focus areas in line with our strategy. This agreement ensures the continued development of the programs building on our research and hopefully leading to new and better treatments for patients', says Kim Andersen, Senior Vice President, Research, at Lundbeck.

Targets the immune system

The two programs target parts of the body's own immune system. Malfunctions here are believed to cause chronic neuropathic pain and Huntington's disease, which may therefore hopefully be treated by the compounds now transferred to MindImmune.

'We greatly appreciate the confidence Lundbeck has shown in MindImmune,' says Stevin Zorn, Ph.D., President and CEO of MindImmune. 'We are committed to driving these programs forward and bringing product candidates into the clinic with the potential to transform the lives of patients with chronic neuropathic pain and Huntington's disease.'

The agreement with MindImmune follows similar deals in recent years in which Lundbeck has exchanged non-strategic research programs for equity interests, milestone payments and/or royalties. Such deals include the transfer of a compound for treating sickle cell disease to Imara, Inc. and of gaboxadol to Ovid Therapeutics Inc. for development as a treatment for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

