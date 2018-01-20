Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  H&R Block    HRB

H&R BLOCK (HRB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/19 10:02:53 pm
26.28 USD   -0.94%
08:33p H&R Block’s Refund Advance remains great way for qualifying..
01/19 H&R BLOCK : Bowling report
01/18 H&R BLOCK : tax offices open for 2018, offer free 1040EZ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

H&R Block’s Refund Advance remains great way for qualifying filers to get access to up to $3,000, even during a government shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 08:33pm CET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the federal government shutdown, H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will continue to assist the millions of taxpayers who want their tax refund as soon as possible, or need to submit their 2017 tax returns by April 17. For taxpayers who want access to money faster than the IRS can provide a tax refund, H&R Block continues to offer the Refund Advance*, which offers taxpayers a loan against their refund of up to $3,000 after filing their taxes, even while the IRS remains closed.

“Just because the IRS isn’t operating as normal, don’t wait to prepare your return. We are well prepared to help you throughout the shutdown. And those who file earliest will be first in line for refunds once the IRS resumes normal operations,” said Kathy Pickering, vice president of regulatory affairs and executive director of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. “The Refund Advance remains a great way for qualifying filers to get access to up to $3,000 even though there’s a shutdown.”

In addition, H&R Block advises taxpayers that the tax deadline is still April 17 and will not change. Filing their returns electronically remains the recommended method taxpayers use to submit their returns because it aids timely processing. If taxpayers choose to file a paper return, they should be sure to get the returns postmarked by April 17 and get a receipt. Paper returns will take longer to process than e-filed returns.

Taxpayers who want help preparing their return or understanding the impact on their refund can make an appointment with an H&R Block tax professional online or by calling 1-800-HRBLOCK.

*This is an optional tax refund-related loan from BofI Federal Bank, Member FDIC; it is not the taxpayer’s tax refund. Loans are offered in amounts of $500, $750, $1250 or $3000. Approval and loan amount based on expected refund amount, ID verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be loaded on a prepaid card and the loan amount will be deducted from the taxpayer’s tax refund, reducing the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer. Available at participating locations. Not offered in Puerto Rico. HRB Maine License No.: FRA2. See hrblock.com/refundadvance for details. ©2018 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2017, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3 billion with 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

About BofI Federal Bank
BofI Federal Bank is a federally chartered, FDIC insured, full-service bank that provides a wide variety of deposit accounts, as well as financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and select specialty finance receivables. With approximately $8.6 billion in assets, BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank.  BofI Holding, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BOFI and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information regarding BofI Federal Bank, please visit www.bofifederalbank.com.

For Further Information
Susan Waldron, 816-854-5522, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H&R BLOCK
08:33p H&R Block’s Refund Advance remains great way for qualifying filers to g..
01/19 H&R BLOCK : Bowling report
01/18 H&R BLOCK : tax offices open for 2018, offer free 1040EZ
01/17 H&R BLOCK : enters exclusive partnership with Walmart
01/17 H&R BLOCK : Steve Brown, tax consultant
01/16 H&R Block enters exclusive partnership with Walmart
01/16 Block Advisors opens doors nationwide with networking and client appreciation..
01/14 H&R BLOCK : The latest twist on the tax refund advance By Susan Tompor
01/14 H&R BLOCK : United Way Partnership offers free tax filing
01/07 H & R BLOCK : &R Block tax offices open for 2018
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/18 BY THE NUMBERS : Hunting For Undervalued Stocks
01/17 Which Way Wednesday - Will The Wild Ride Continue?
01/16 H&R Block higher after tipping Walmart deal
01/10 H&R BLOCK : A Deeply Undervalued Dividend Stock
2017 H&R Block Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 066 M
EBIT 2018 717 M
Net income 2018 401 M
Debt 2018 170 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 13,70
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 5 494 M
Chart H&R BLOCK
Duration : Period :
H&R Block Technical Analysis Chart | HRB | US0936711052 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Jones President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom D. Seip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&R BLOCK0.99%5 494
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)0.07%14 479
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-6.58%8 738
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.64%7 323
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC1.79%5 784
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC4.42%4 506
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.