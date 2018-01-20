H&R Block’s Refund Advance remains great way for qualifying filers to get access to up to $3,000, even during a government shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the federal government shutdown, H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will continue to assist the millions of taxpayers who want their tax refund as soon as possible, or need to submit their 2017 tax returns by April 17. For taxpayers who want access to money faster than the IRS can provide a tax refund, H&R Block continues to offer the Refund Advance * , which offers taxpayers a loan against their refund of up to $3,000 after filing their taxes, even while the IRS remains closed.



“Just because the IRS isn’t operating as normal, don’t wait to prepare your return. We are well prepared to help you throughout the shutdown. And those who file earliest will be first in line for refunds once the IRS resumes normal operations,” said Kathy Pickering, vice president of regulatory affairs and executive director of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. “The Refund Advance remains a great way for qualifying filers to get access to up to $3,000 even though there’s a shutdown.”

In addition, H&R Block advises taxpayers that the tax deadline is still April 17 and will not change. Filing their returns electronically remains the recommended method taxpayers use to submit their returns because it aids timely processing. If taxpayers choose to file a paper return, they should be sure to get the returns postmarked by April 17 and get a receipt. Paper returns will take longer to process than e-filed returns.

Taxpayers who want help preparing their return or understanding the impact on their refund can make an appointment with an H&R Block tax professional online or by calling 1-800-HRBLOCK.

*This is an optional tax refund-related loan from BofI Federal Bank, Member FDIC; it is not the taxpayer’s tax refund. Loans are offered in amounts of $500, $750, $1250 or $3000. Approval and loan amount based on expected refund amount, ID verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be loaded on a prepaid card and the loan amount will be deducted from the taxpayer’s tax refund, reducing the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer. Available at participating locations. Not offered in Puerto Rico. HRB Maine License No.: FRA2. See hrblock.com/refundadvance for details. ©2018 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2017, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3 billion with 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

About BofI Federal Bank

BofI Federal Bank is a federally chartered, FDIC insured, full-service bank that provides a wide variety of deposit accounts, as well as financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and select specialty finance receivables. With approximately $8.6 billion in assets, BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank. BofI Holding, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BOFI and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information regarding BofI Federal Bank, please visit www.bofifederalbank.com.

For Further Information

Susan Waldron, 816-854-5522, [email protected]