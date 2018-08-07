Haemonetics : 1st Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 are available on its Investor relations website.

The Company is posting this press release and, additionally, results tables that will be referenced on its webcast to its Investor Relations website.

Direct link to Earnings Release 1Q19:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDA5MTk1fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636682931304087427

Direct link to Results Tables 1Q19 That Will Be Referenced on Webcast:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDA5MTk2fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636682931304087427

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on August 7, 2018. The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 6164607.



toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 6164607. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website.



Direct link to Conference Call Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bcyyy75d

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact

Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications

(781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263

[email protected] [email protected]



