Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd    600221   CNE0000011C5

HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD (600221)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hainan Airlines : to take over parent's stakes in airlines, hotel units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:57am CET
FILE PHOTO: A Hainan Airlines plane takes off from the Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines (>> Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd) will take over stakes owned by its parent HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] in two local airlines and five other aviation and tourism businesses as part of the conglomerate's asset reorganisation, the company said.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines will take over stakes owned by its parent HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] in two local airlines and five other aviation and tourism businesses as part of the conglomerate's asset reorganisation, the company said.

HNA's flagship carrier said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Saturday it would take controlling stakes in West Air, Guilin Airlines as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers HNA Technic and SR Technics.

It will also take control of flight school Hainan Sky Plumage Flight Training, hotel investment and management platform HNA Hospitality Group and an unnamed overseas hotel operator. It did not give financial details of the transactions.

Hainan Airlines suspended trading in its shares on Jan. 10 and later said it was carrying out a "major asset restructuring". In its latest statement it said the trading halt would continue until April 10 as it worked out the deals.

Aviation-to-financial services group HNA is in the midst of a drive to restructure operations while raising cash by selling equity and real estate assets after a $50-billion acquisition spree over the last two years.

HNA is considering a public listing of Gategroup, a Swiss airline caterer it bought in 2016, and plans to sell some or all of its 25 percent stake in U.S. hotel chain Park Hotels & Resorts (>> Park Hotels & Resorts Inc).

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC 0.22% 27 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO
10:57aHAINAN AIRLINES : to take over parent's stakes in airlines, hotel units
RE
02/28EXCLUSIVE : Amid liquidity concerns, China's HNA Group aviation fuel bill hits $..
RE
02/24Airlines help passengers get home from Hainan
AQ
02/24Airlines help passengers get home from Hainan
AQ
02/23Bigger aircraft offer more seats to bring tourists home from Hainan
AQ
02/23Bigger aircraft offer more seats to bring tourists home from Hainan
AQ
02/14China's HNA bosses buy dollar bonds after S&P credit cut
RE
02/09China's HNA Group gets $3.2 billion credit from Citic Bank
RE
02/06Hainan Airlines starting direct flights to Mexico
AQ
02/06Hainan Airlines starting direct flights to Mexico
AQ
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Chart HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO
Duration : Period :
Hainan Airlines Holding Co Technical Analysis Chart | 600221 | CNE0000011C5 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Feng Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Xu President
Qi Fa Bao Chairman
Shao Ping Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dong Sun Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD1.88%8 641
DELTA AIR LINES-2.43%39 651
AIR CHINA LTD.4.22%26 659
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.11%23 463
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.16%20 370
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-4.15%17 642
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.