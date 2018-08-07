Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED    2433   JP3766550002

HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED (2433)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Conslidated Financial Summary for 1Q of FY2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

August 7, 2018

Company Name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative: Mr. Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO

(Code number: 2433; TSE First Section)

Inquiries: Mr. Satoru Yagi

Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-6441-9033)

Consolidated Financial Highlights for 1Q of FY2018

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. has summarized key data from its first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2018, the year ending March 31, 2019, released today, in the following reference materials.

1. Summary of Consolidated Income Statements (April 1 to June 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

1Q of FY2017

(Result)

1Q of FY2018

(Result)

YoY Comparison

Change

(%)

Billings

301,164

323,870

22,706

7.5%

Revenue

58,458

79,158

20,699

35.4%

（Gross margin）

(19.4%)

(24.4%)

(+5.0%)

SG&A expenses

50,638

59,223

8,584

17.0%

Operating income

7,820

19,935

12,115

154.9%

(Operating margin)*

(13.4%)

(25.2%)

(+11.8%)

Non-operating items

1,025

1,582

556

54.2%

Ordinary income

8,846

21,517

12,671

143.2%

Extraordinary items

(31)

3,458

3,490

Income before income taxes and minority interests

8,814

24,976

16,161

183.4%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,418

9,837

5,418

122.6%

* Operating margin = Operating income / Revenue

During the first quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the Japanese economy continued on a gradual recovery trend against the backdrop of steady domestic and overseas demand, despite a cautious business sentiment among corporations due to such factors as the intensifying trade conflict stemming from the United States and the rising price of raw materials. Meanwhile, the domestic advertising market*1 got off to a sluggish start compared with the steady trends in the overall economy, with levels for the two-month period from April to May falling below what they were in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Amid such an environment, the Hakuhodo DY Group continued to make proactive efforts to develop businesses in accordance with the Medium-Term Business Plan covering the period through March 2019. As a result of such efforts, as well as the sale of shares of Mercari Inc., an investee of the consolidated subsidiary UNITED, Inc., first-quarter billings rose 7.5% year on year, to 323,870 million.

By service area, billings were down year on year in all four mass media services due in part to the rebound from the strong performance of Television in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, billings were up in other than mass media services as a result of the strong performance in primarily Internet media, as well as Marketing /Promotion and Creative, which offset decreases in Outdoor media and Others.

By client industry, the main industries where billings increased were Restaurant / Services, Beverages / Cigarettes / Luxury foods, and Finance / Insurance. On the other hand, the main industries where billings decreased were Information / Communications, Real estate / Housing facilities, and Publishing.*2

Revenue grew 20,699 million, or 35.4%, to 79,158 million, resulting from the steady expansion of existing businesses and the positive effects of incorporating profits from newly consolidated subsidiaries, in addition to the impact from the sale of shares by a consolidated subsidiary. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 17.0% due to M&A to strengthen our organization and strategic investments. As a result, operating income rose 154.9% year on year, to 19,935 million, and ordinary income rose 143.2%, to 21,517 million, representing significant increases for both.

Due to the gain on the abolishment of retirement benefit plans of 3,564 million, which occurred following the transition of corporate pension schemes from a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan at certain consolidated subsidiaries, we recorded extraordinary gains totaling 3,928 million and extraordinary losses totaling 469 million. Factoring in these extraordinary gains and losses, income before income taxes and minority interests grew 183.4%, to 24,976 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 122.6%, to 9,837 million.

Notes

  • 1. According to the Survey of Selected Service Industries (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan)

  • 2. Based on internal management categories and data compiled by the Company.

2. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed), as of June 30, 2018

(Millions of yen)

31-Mar-18

30-Jun-18

Comparison with March 31, 2018

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Change

(%)

Current assets

538,905

67.5%

538,007

65.1%

(898)

-0.2%

Fixed assets

259,230

32.5%

288,760

34.9%

29,529

11.4%

Total assets

798,135

100.0%

826,767

100.0%

28,631

3.6%

Current liabilities

390,851

49.0%

348,401

42.1%

(42,450)

-10.9%

Non-current liabilities

39,916

5.0%

63,522

7.7%

23,606

59.1%

Total liabilities

430,768

54.0%

411,923

49.8%

(18,844)

-4.4%

Total shareholders' equity

282,439

35.4%

287,316

34.8%

4,876

1.7%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

60,679

7.6%

71,887

8.7%

11,208

18.5%

Subscription rights to shares

454

0.0%

458

0.0%

3

0.8%

Noncontrolling interest

23,793

3.0%

55,181

6.7%

31,387

131.9%

Total net assets

367,367

46.0%

414,843

50.2%

47,475

12.9%

Total liabilities and net assets

798,135

100.0%

826,767

100.0%

28,631

3.6%

2. Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019)

At this moment, we have not made revisions to our consolidated results forecasts.

Note: Forecasts in this press release are based on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a variety of reasons.

Disclaimer

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCOR
08:21aHAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Conslidated Financial Summary for 1Q of FY2018
PU
07/17HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Announcement Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Res..
PU
07/10HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales June 2018
PU
06/11HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales May 2018
PU
05/25HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Holdings Creates Data Exchange Platform Development D..
PU
05/11HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2017
PU
05/11HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales April 2018
PU
04/10HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales March 2018
PU
03/28HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/02YAMAHA : and HAKUHODO i-Studio Exhibit Experiential AI Music installation 'Duet ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Identifying Stocks With Pricing Power Based On Gross Margin Growth 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 446 B
EBIT 2019 59 728 M
Net income 2019 39 732 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
P/E ratio 2020 17,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 660 B
Chart HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 654  JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirokazu Toda President & Representative Director
Junji Narita Chairman
Masanori Nishioka Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kunihiko Sawada Representative Director, VP & Head-Management
Yoshitaka Nakatani Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED14.66%5 927
WPP GROUP-11.75%19 301
OMNICOM GROUP-7.03%15 134
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.68%14 699
INTERPUBLIC GROUP10.37%8 451
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-38.82%8 353
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.