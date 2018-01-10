Log in
HALLIBURTON COMPANY (HAL)

HALLIBURTON COMPANY (HAL)
Report
News 
01/10/2018 | 05:30am CET

Halliburton : Provides Major Software Grant to Sultan Qaboos University

01/10/2018 | 05:30am CET

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a multimillion dollar software grant to the Colleges of Science and Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman. The grant provides access to leading industry software in geoscience, drilling and reservoir management so that students can gain practical experience to prepare for successful careers in the oil and gas industry.

The software, provided by Halliburton Landmark, includes a number of programs related to earth science and petroleum engineering disciplines that provide an opportunity for students to apply scientific and theoretical principles learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios. By incorporating these technologies in their curriculum, students will gain exclusive access to programs that help engineers locate, extract and produce oil and gas.

“Halliburton recognizes the importance for engineering students to have access to the latest tools to prepare them for successful careers. These software programs are used by companies in Oman and across the world and will give students first-hand knowledge of their use,” said Zeinoun Klink, vice president of Halliburton’s Eastern Gulf Region. “We are proud of our collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University and confident that this grant will complement the strong oil and gas curriculum to help the faculty prepare the next generation of professionals.”

Through its University Software Grant Program, Halliburton fosters strategic academic relationships and supports education and research by contributing software to more than 200 universities worldwide.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in approximately 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
