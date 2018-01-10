Halliburton : Provides Major Software Grant to Sultan Qaboos University

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a multimillion dollar software
grant to the Colleges of Science and Engineering at Sultan Qaboos
University in Oman. The grant provides access to leading industry
software in geoscience, drilling and reservoir management so that
students can gain practical experience to prepare for successful careers
in the oil and gas industry.
The software, provided by Halliburton
Landmark, includes a number of programs related to earth science and
petroleum engineering disciplines that provide an opportunity for
students to apply scientific and theoretical principles learned in the
classroom to real-world scenarios. By incorporating these technologies
in their curriculum, students will gain exclusive access to programs
that help engineers locate, extract and produce oil and gas.
“Halliburton recognizes the importance for engineering students to have
access to the latest tools to prepare them for successful careers. These
software programs are used by companies in Oman and across the world and
will give students first-hand knowledge of their use,” said Zeinoun
Klink, vice president of Halliburton’s Eastern Gulf Region. “We are
proud of our collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University and confident
that this grant will complement the strong oil and gas curriculum to
help the faculty prepare the next generation of professionals.”
Through its University Software Grant Program, Halliburton fosters
strategic academic relationships and supports education and research by
contributing software to more than 200 universities worldwide.
About Halliburton
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of
products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 50,000
employees, representing 140 nationalities in approximately 70 countries,
the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle
of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological
data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and
completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.
Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com.
