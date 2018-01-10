Halliburton : Provides Major Software Grant to Sultan Qaboos University

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a multimillion dollar software grant to the Colleges of Science and Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman. The grant provides access to leading industry software in geoscience, drilling and reservoir management so that students can gain practical experience to prepare for successful careers in the oil and gas industry.

The software, provided by Halliburton Landmark, includes a number of programs related to earth science and petroleum engineering disciplines that provide an opportunity for students to apply scientific and theoretical principles learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios. By incorporating these technologies in their curriculum, students will gain exclusive access to programs that help engineers locate, extract and produce oil and gas.

“Halliburton recognizes the importance for engineering students to have access to the latest tools to prepare them for successful careers. These software programs are used by companies in Oman and across the world and will give students first-hand knowledge of their use,” said Zeinoun Klink, vice president of Halliburton’s Eastern Gulf Region. “We are proud of our collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University and confident that this grant will complement the strong oil and gas curriculum to help the faculty prepare the next generation of professionals.”

Through its University Software Grant Program, Halliburton fosters strategic academic relationships and supports education and research by contributing software to more than 200 universities worldwide.

