Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halyard Health Inc    HYH

HALYARD HEALTH INC (HYH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Halyard Health Inc : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:35pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Halyard Health Inc (NYSE: HYH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1835

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALYARD HEALTH INC
01:35pHALYARD HEALTH INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:12pHALYARD HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pHALYARD HEALTH, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results
PR
01:01pHALYARD HEALTH, INC. : to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional..
PR
02/13HALYARD HEALTH, INC. : To Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and ..
PR
01/20RESPIRATORY MEASUREMENT DEVICES MARK : Respiratory Measurement Devices Market Ov..
AQ
01/11HALYARD HEALTH : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
01/06OWENS & MINOR : plans to reorganize business amid largest takeover Owens & Minor..
AQ
01/03HALYARD HEALTH, INC. : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
PR
2017HALYARD HEALTH, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:13aHalyard Health beats by $0.23, beats on revenue 
02/26Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
2017OWENS & MINOR : Ex-Dividend Stock To Watch 
2017Halyard Health's (HYH) Management Presents at Stifel Nicolaus Health Care Con.. 
2017Halyard Health, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 611 M
EBIT 2017 173 M
Net income 2017 64,0 M
Debt 2017 365 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 36,65
P/E ratio 2018 28,50
EV / Sales 2017 1,63x
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capitalization 2 260 M
Chart HALYARD HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Halyard Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HYH | US40650V1008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HALYARD HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph F. Woody Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Dollens Chairman
Steven E. Voskuil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Gary D. Blackford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALYARD HEALTH INC3.75%2 260
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.42%111 701
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL4.32%37 670
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-1.51%24 272
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY16.87%21 374
TERUMO CORP4.46%19 970
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.