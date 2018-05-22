HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
05/22/2018 | 02:40pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.05.2018 / 14:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium S.A.
Brussels Belgium
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 May 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
3.02 %
0 %
3.02 %
79717645
Previous notification
2.98 %
0 %
2.98 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006013006
2410042
3.02 %
%
Total
2410042
3.02 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.
%
%
%
BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium S.A.
3.02 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de