Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 8.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2018.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for two separate businesses. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company