Hamilton Lane Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) (“Hamilton Lane”) today announced the pricing of a public offering by Hamilton Lane and certain selling stockholders of 3,940,000 shares of Class A common stock, in the aggregate, at a price to the public of $34.25 per share. In connection with the offering, Hamilton Lane has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 591,001 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2018 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Hamilton Lane intends to use the proceeds from the sale of its shares to settle in cash exchanges of membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. held by certain of its members. Hamilton Lane will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

J. P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead co-manager and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Wells Fargo Securities and Freeman & Co. Securities are acting as co-managers. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

J. P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Attn: Prospectus Group

Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

180 Varick Street, Second Floor

New York, New York 10014

Attn: Prospectus Department

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2018.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 26 years, the firm currently employs approximately 340 professionals operating in offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $424 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of December 31, 2017, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis.

