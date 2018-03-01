Hamilton Lane Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering

Log in
03/01/2018 | 12:59am CET

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) (“Hamilton Lane”) today announced the pricing of a public offering by Hamilton Lane and certain selling stockholders of 3,940,000 shares of Class A common stock, in the aggregate, at a price to the public of $34.25 per share.  In connection with the offering, Hamilton Lane has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 591,001 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the public offering price.  The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2018 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Hamilton Lane intends to use the proceeds from the sale of its shares to settle in cash exchanges of membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. held by certain of its members. Hamilton Lane will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

J. P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead co-manager and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Wells Fargo Securities and Freeman & Co. Securities are acting as co-managers.  The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

J. P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Attn: Prospectus Group
Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street, Second Floor
New York, New York 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2018. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 26 years, the firm currently employs approximately 340 professionals operating in offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $424 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of December 31, 2017, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis.

Investor Contact
Demetrius Sidberry
[email protected]
+1 610 617 6768

Media Contact
Kate McGann
[email protected]
+1 610 617 5841

Primary Logo


