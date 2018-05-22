Hammer Metals : Exploration Update

ASX Code: HMX CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Share Price (21-May-18) $0.033 Shares on Issue 269m Market Cap $8.8m Options Unlisted 20mSignificant Shareholders Deutsche Rohstoff 13.1% Resource Capital Fund VI 9.3% Management 8.8% HAMMER METALS LTD: ABN 87 095 092 158 Suite 1, 827 Beaufort Street Mt Lawley WA 6052 T: +61 8 63691195 E: [email protected] W: www.hammermetals.com.au DIRECTORS / MANAGEMENT: Russell Davis Executive Chairman Alex Hewlett Managing Director Nader El Sayed Non-Executive Director Simon Bodensteiner Non-Executive Director Mark Pitts Company Secretary Mark Whittle Exploration Manager

EXPLORATION UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

• Following encouraging results from the recent drilling at the Jubilee copper-gold project Hammer Metals and Mount Isa Mines Limited (MIM) have approved the commencement of the Stage 2 program and budget comprising further resource and extensional drilling, preliminary metallurgical studies and a Mineral Resource estimation.

• Drilling is scheduled to commence in June with diamond drilling planned to be conducted first.

MT FROSTY JOINT VENTURE

The Mt Frosty Joint Venture between MIM, a Glencore subsidiary (49%), and Hammer Metals Limited (51%) covers EPM14467, located in the Mary Kathleen area of northwest Queensland. Hammer Metals has completed the Stage 1 JV program which included 22 reverse circulation holes for 2061 metres. Significant intercepts from this program include:

 5 metres at 7.34% Cu and 3.75g/t Au from 35 metres in HJRC009 within an envelope of 8 metres of 4.72% Cu and 2.37g/t Au from 33 metres.

• 6 metres at 2.55% Cu and 1.25g/t Au from 60 metres in HJRC003.

• 3 metres at 4.91% Cu and 5.73g/t Au from 26 metres in HJRC006 within an envelope of 6 metres at 2.69% Cu and 2.89g/t Au from 23 metres.

 4 metres at 6.27% Cu and 0.70g/t Au from 59 metres within an envelope of 14 metres at 2.0% Cu and 0.28g/t Au from 58 metres in HJRC020.

 5 metres at 3.36% Cu and 0.81g/t Au within an envelope of 14 metres at 1.43% Cu and 0.37g/t Au from 113 metres in HJRC012.

 3 metres at 2.95% Cu and 5.56g/t Au within an envelope of 16m @ 1.18% Cu and 1.21g/t Au from 141 metres in HJRC013.

 2 metres at 2.61% Cu, 1.13g/t Au and 1093ppm Co within an envelope of 5 metres at 1.44% Cu, 0.51g/t Au and 607ppm Co from 106 metres in HJRC023

The aims of the Stage 2 program are to:

• Increase the drilling density to enable a resource estimation to be completed (up to 17 holes for 1600 metres including three diamond drill holes are planned).

• Potentially extend mineralisation to the north within EPM14467 and south into the 100% Hammer-held EPM14022

• Establish metallurgical recoveries of the mineralisation at Jubilee.

• Delineate Au-Cu-REE targets elsewhere within the JV area.

Refer to Hammer Metals Limited announcements to the ASX dated 20/12/2017, 25/1/2018 and 15/3/2018 which provide all technical details and results pertaining to the previous activities.

Jubilee plan showing significant intercepts from current drilling and proposed drilling. The right panel shows the southern continuation of the Jubilee structure with proposed holes and Hammer rock chip sampling (labelled with Au (g/t) and Cu (ppm) on left and right side of the sample point

Jubilee long section looking west showing significant intercepts from current drilling

Mt Isa Project

Competent Person's Statement:

Exploration Results

The information in this report as it relates to exploration results and geology was compiled by Mr. Mark Whittle, who is a Member of the AusIMM and a consultant to the Company. Mr. Whittle who is a shareholder and option-holder, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Whittle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.