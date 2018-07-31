Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hammer Metals Ltd    HMX   AU000000HMX5

HAMMER METALS LTD (HMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammer Metals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

1. Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for

    • (a) exploration & evaluation

    • (b) development

    • (c) production

    • (d) staff costs

    • (e) administration and corporate costs

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Research and development refunds

(397)

(2,257)

- -

- -(16) (98)

(210) (628)

- 1 - - -- 7 - - -

1.8 Other - Collaborate Drilling Incentive Grant - 100

1.8 Other - Research and Development Tax

Incentive - 124

  • 1.8 Other - exploration expenditure relating to

    farm-in

    (337) (1,012)

    Page 1

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

  • 2. Cash flows from investing activities

  • 2.1 Payments to acquire:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other - Cash calls received from farm-in partner

  • 2.5 Other - Option fee from new farm-in partner

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

- - - -- - - -

- - - - - -

- - - 30

- -559 1,440

- 194

559 1,664

  • 3. Cash flows from financing activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

  • 3.8 Dividends paid

  • 3.9 Other (provide details if material)

  • 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

- - - - - - - - - -

2,412 - - (121)

- - - - - 2,291

  • 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

1,789

1,198

(959)

(3,764)

Page 2

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

  • 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other - JV bank accounts

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

    Current quarter

    $A'000

    Previous quarter

    $A'000

    614 - - 775

    1,260 - - 529

    1,389

    1,789

  • 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

  • 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    91 -

  • 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Directors remuneration payments for the quarter.

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    - -

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Page 3

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

  • 8. Financing facilities available

    Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

    Total facility amount

    Amount drawn at

    at quarter end

    quarter end

    $A'000

    $A'000

  • 8.1 Loan facilities

  • 8.2 Credit standby arrangements

  • 8.3 Other (please specify)

    - - -

    - - -

  • 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

  • 9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

    $A'000

  • 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

  • 9.2 Development

  • 9.3 Production

  • 9.4 Staff costs

    150 - - 35

    350 670

  • 9.6 Other - exploration relating to farm-ins

  • 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

  • 10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)Tenement reference and locationNature of interest

    Interest at beginning of quarter

    Interest at end of quarter

  • 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

    ML 100125

    Mt Dockerell Mining Pty Ltd Abandoned application

    100% 0%

  • 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increasedMt Dockerell Mining Pty LtdEPM 26902

EPM 26904

Applications submitted during the quarter

0% 100%

Page 4

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2

This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here: Date: 31 July 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name: Mark Pitts

Notes

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

Disclaimer

Hammer Metals Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMER METALS LTD
01:18pHAMMER METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
06/29GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Becomes Leading Cobalt Developer in Mt. Isa Australia by ..
AQ
06/29HAMMER METALS : Exploration Development Incentive Scheme
PU
06/27GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Cobalt-focused Global Energy Metals Snaps Up More Ground ..
AQ
06/27HAMMER METALS : Sale of Millennium Colbalt Project
PU
06/26GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Becomes Leading Cobalt Developer in Mt. Isa Australia by ..
AQ
06/22GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Reports More High Grade Cobalt with Thick Mineralised Zon..
AQ
06/19Hammer Metals Ltd Exploration Update - Best Intercept to Date from Millenniu..
AW
06/19HAMMER METALS LTD (ASX : HMX) Exploration Update - Best Intercept to Date from M..
AQ
06/14GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Grants Stock Options at a Fifty Percent Premium to Last T..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
04/07Introducing The IMJI Copper Subsector Index 
Chart HAMMER METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Hammer Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell John Davis Executive Chairman
Nader El-Sayed Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Bodensteiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Edward Pitts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMER METALS LTD-48.94%0
BHP BILLITON PLC13.17%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.26%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.