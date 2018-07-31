Hammer Metals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Name of entity
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1 Receipts from customers
1.2 Payments for
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
1.4 Interest received
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
1.6 Income taxes paid
1.7 Research and development refunds
(397)
(2,257)
- -(16) (98)
(210) (628)
- 1 - - -- 7 - - -
1.8 Other - Collaborate Drilling Incentive Grant - 100
1.8 Other - Research and Development Tax
Incentive - 124
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) tenements (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) other non-current assets
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) tenements (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) other non-current assets
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5 Other - Cash calls received from farm-in partner
2.5 Other - Option fee from new farm-in partner
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
- - - 30
- -559 1,440
- 194
559 1,664
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8 Dividends paid
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
2,412 - - (121)
- - - - - 2,291
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
1,789
1,198
(959)
(3,764)
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
5.1 Bank balances
5.2 Call deposits
5.3 Bank overdrafts
5.4 Other - JV bank accounts
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
Current quarter
$A'000
Previous quarter
$A'000
614 - - 775
1,260 - - 529
1,389
1,789
6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Directors remuneration payments for the quarter.
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
at quarter end
quarter end
$A'000
$A'000
8.1 Loan facilities
8.2 Credit standby arrangements
8.3 Other (please specify)
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1 Exploration and evaluation
9.2 Development
9.3 Production
9.4 Staff costs
150 - - 35
9.6 Other - exploration relating to farm-ins
9.7 Total estimated cash outflows
10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)Tenement reference and locationNature of interest
Interest at beginning of quarter
Interest at end of quarter
10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
ML 100125
Mt Dockerell Mining Pty Ltd Abandoned application
100% 0%
10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increasedMt Dockerell Mining Pty LtdEPM 26902
EPM 26904
Applications submitted during the quarter
0% 100%
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here: Date: 31 July 2018
(Company secretary)
Print name: Mark Pitts
Notes
1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
