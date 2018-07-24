Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/24 10:26:49 am
531.3 GBp   +1.01%
09:38aHammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
09:38aHAMMERSON : Commencement of Buyback Programme
PU
09:33aHAMMERSON : Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammerson : Commencement of Buyback Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:38am CEST
RNS Number : 5112V
Hammerson PLC
24 July 2018

Hammerson plc (the "Company")

Commencement of Buyback Programme

24 July 2018

The Company announces that it is commencing a share buyback programme for its ordinary shares (the "Programme"). As announced in its recent interim results announcement on 24 July 2018, the Company intends to return realised disposal proceeds to shareholders through the Programme over the next 12 months as the Company progresses with its disposal programme. The maximum aggregate consideration under the Programme will be £300 million. The Programme will commence today and will end no later than 19 July 2019. Any purchase of ordinary shares will be executed in accordance with Hammerson's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders on 24 April 2018, up to a maximum of 79,422,719 ordinary shares. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the ordinary share capital of the Company.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and intends to enter into an agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities Limited (the "Brokers") to conduct the Programme on its behalf. The Brokers will purchase the Company's ordinary shares as principal. Shares purchased through the Programme will be cancelled.

Sarah Booth

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7887 1000

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCDGGDRDUDBGIX

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
09:38aHammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
09:38aHAMMERSON : Commencement of Buyback Programme
PU
09:33aHAMMERSON : Dividend Declaration
PU
09:28aHAMMERSON : Early redemption of EUR 500m 2.75% Bonds due 2019
PU
09:23aHAMMERSON : 2018 Half-year results presentation
PU
08:08aHAMMERSON : Issue of Debt
PU
07/23HAMMERSON : Disposal of Imperial and Fife Central Retail Parks
PU
07/19HAMMERSON : Portfolio first for Hammerson as Orchard Centre welcomes JoJo Maman ..
PU
07/12HAMMERSON : Bristol builds fashion credentials as Hammerson welcomes & Other Sto..
PU
07/05HAMMERSON : Grand Central welcomes regional debut for Thai Express
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/29KLEPIERRE : A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside 
02/26Hammerson Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hammerson (HMSNF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016LAND SECURITIES : An Under-Followed Play On Booming Real Estate 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 397 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 -82,1 M
Debt 2018 3 628 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 15,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
EV / Sales 2018 19,8x
EV / Sales 2019 20,1x
Capitalization 4 236 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,82  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Warren Austin Finance Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-3.84%5 547
EQUINIX INC-5.39%34 502
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.69%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 529
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.72%15 781
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.24%13 728
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.