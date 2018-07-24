Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/24 10:27:30 am
531.6 GBp   +1.06%
09:38aHammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
09:38aHAMMERSON : Commencement of Buyback Programme
PU
09:33aHAMMERSON : Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammerson : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:33am CEST
RNS Number : 5006V
Hammerson PLC
24 July 2018

Hammerson plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Dividend No. 135

24 July 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 11.1 pence per share ("Dividend") for the six month period ended 30 June 2018. The interim dividend is payable on Monday, 8 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Friday, 31 August 2018.

The Dividend will be treated as a Property Income Distribution ("PID"), net of withholding tax where appropriate.

The Company will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative, but for shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") will be available.

The key dates are as follows:

2018

Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (UK) and South African (SA) registers

Friday, 17 August

Currency conversion date

Monday, 20 August

Currency conversion announcement released by 11h00 (SA time)

Tuesday, 21 August

Last day to trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to qualify for the dividend

Tuesday, 28 August

Ex‑dividend on the JSE from commencement of trading on

Wednesday, 29 August

Ex‑dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of trading on

Thursday, 30 August

Record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and the SA branch register)

Friday, 31 August

Removal of shares between the UK and SA registers permissible from

Monday, 3 September

Last day for receipt of DRIP mandates by Central Securities Depository Participants (CSDPs)

Friday, 14 September

Last day for receipt of DRIP elections by UK Registrars and SA Transfer Secretaries

Monday, 17 September

Final dividend payable (UK and SA)

Monday, 8 October

DRIP purchases settlement date UK (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market)

Wednesday, 10 October

DRIP purchases settlement date SA (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market)

Monday, 22 October

Notes:

1. No transfers between the UK principal register and the SA branch register may take place from Monday, 20 August 2018 to Friday 31 August 2018, both dates inclusive.

2. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register should note that, in accordance with the requirements of Strate, no dematerialisation or rematerialisation of shares will be possible from Wednesday, 29 August 2018 to Friday, 31 August 2018, both dates inclusive.

3. The final dividend should be regarded as a 'foreign dividend' for SA income tax and dividends tax purposes.

4. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register will be paid in SA Rand.

5. SA dividends tax, at the rate of 20% will apply to cash PIDs and dividends payable by the Company unless the beneficial owner of the dividend is exempt from SA dividends tax (e.g. if it is a South African resident company). Under the double tax agreement between the UK and SA ("the DTA"), the maximum tax payable in the UK is 15%. South African resident shareholders are therefore entitled to claim the excess of 5% from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ("HMRC"). As SA shareholders are entitled to reclaim this excess from HMRC, the maximum rebate allowable in respect of the UK withholding tax against the SA dividends tax is 15%, which means that the Company will have to withhold a further 5% from the dividend in South Africa to bring the total dividends tax to 20%. In summary, therefore, 20% will be withheld in the UK, a further 5% will be withheld in SA (where appropriate), but South African resident shareholders will be entitled to claim back 5% from HMRC, which will bring the overall total to 20%.

6. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing.

7. Shareholders on the UK principal register who wish to participate in the DRIP should complete an application form online at: www.signalshares.com.

8. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register who hold their shares through the Strate system and who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their CSDP.

9. Copies of the terms and conditions of the UK DRIP are available from the UK Registrars.

10. As at Tuesday, 24 July 2018, being the declaration date of the final dividend, the Company had a total of 794 243 747 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

11. The final dividend will be paid out of the Company's UK distributable reserves.

12. The dates above are subject to change. Any changes made will be communicated as soon as practicably possible.

Registered Office

UK Registrars

SA Transfer Secretaries

Kings Place

90 York Way

London

N1 9GE

United Kingdom

Link Asset Services

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road

Beckenham

Kent

BR3 4TU

United Kingdom

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

(Registration number 2004/003647/07)

1st Floor, Rosebank Towers,

15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

South Africa

(PO Box 61051, Marshalltown, 2107, South Africa)

For further information contact:

Sarah Booth

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
DIVSEWFMDFASEFW

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
09:38aHammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
09:38aHAMMERSON : Commencement of Buyback Programme
PU
09:33aHAMMERSON : Dividend Declaration
PU
09:28aHAMMERSON : Early redemption of EUR 500m 2.75% Bonds due 2019
PU
09:23aHAMMERSON : 2018 Half-year results presentation
PU
08:08aHAMMERSON : Issue of Debt
PU
07/23HAMMERSON : Disposal of Imperial and Fife Central Retail Parks
PU
07/19HAMMERSON : Portfolio first for Hammerson as Orchard Centre welcomes JoJo Maman ..
PU
07/12HAMMERSON : Bristol builds fashion credentials as Hammerson welcomes & Other Sto..
PU
07/05HAMMERSON : Grand Central welcomes regional debut for Thai Express
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/29KLEPIERRE : A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside 
02/26Hammerson Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hammerson (HMSNF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016LAND SECURITIES : An Under-Followed Play On Booming Real Estate 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 397 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 -82,1 M
Debt 2018 3 628 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 15,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
EV / Sales 2018 19,8x
EV / Sales 2019 20,1x
Capitalization 4 236 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,82  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Warren Austin Finance Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-3.84%5 547
EQUINIX INC-5.39%34 502
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.69%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 529
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.72%15 781
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.24%13 728
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.