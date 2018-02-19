Hammerson : brings Escape Hunt challenge to Bristol and Birmingham

Hammerson is pleased to announce that it is set to welcome internationally renowned leisure operator, Escape Hunt to Cabot Circus, Bristol and Martineau Galleries, Birmingham.

A global entertainment franchise, Escape Hunt offers unique 'escape the room' adventures with games typically requiring players to solve a crime story or mystery. Having launched in 2013, the brand is now an established leader in this fast-growing indoor entertainment industry, with a presence in cities including Sydney, Paris, Tokyo and Bangkok. Each site offers a bespoke local feel with different games for different cities.

Marking its fourth UK site, the new 3,820 sq ft branch at Cabot Circus will be situated alongside the centre's other leisure and dining operators including Cinema de Luxe, Pizza Express and Casa Brasil.

At Martineau Galleries the new Escape Hunt will be the brand's first in Birmingham, delivering a new leisure concept for the city core and the scheme. Taking a 4,262 sq ft unit of the first floor of Martineau Galleries on Corporation Street, the new branch will benefit from high footfall in this city centre location, close to Hammerson's iconic Bullring Estate.

Escape Hunt will add a truly differentiated offer to both Cabot Circus and Martineau Galleries, appealing to a broad demographic and a growing demand for exciting experiences. This demand has resulted in a shift across Hammerson's portfolio, with floor space dedicated to leisure and dining increasing to 14% on average, an increase of a third over the last five years. Other recent lettings include Treetop Adventure Golf at Highcross, Leicester and a Showcase Cinema de Lux, the most technologically advanced cinema in Europe at Westquay, Southampton.

Sarah Fox, Head of Restaurants and Leisure at Hammerson, commented, 'Escape Hunt is a fantastic addition to both Cabot Circus and Martineau Galleries. Securing an innovative tenant such as this ensures our destinations offer visitors not only the best retail mix, but also a compelling range of leisure outlets that are engaging and exciting.'

