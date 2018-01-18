Log in
Hanergy Thin Film Power : Exhibits Innovations at World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

01/18/2018 | 07:12am CET

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 18, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group ("Hanergy Thin Film"; HKSE stock code: 566) showcased a wide range of its innovative and eco-friendly products at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Hanergy Thin Film Exhibits Innovations at WFES in Abu Dhabi

On display at the conference was Hanergy Thin Film's signature Hantile product, which combines highly efficient thin-film solar panels with traditional roof tiles. Hanergy Thin Film also exhibited its thin-film solar-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), as well as a variety of highly efficient Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) thin-film solar modules from its subsidiaries MiaSolé, Solibro, and GSE.

Hanergy Thin Film CEO Si Haijian said, "Hanergy Thin Film's participation at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi marks our first time presenting signature products including Hantile, our solar powered UAV, portable solar powered products, and thin-film solar panels, at an energy summit in the Middle East. As one of the core regions in China's Belt and Road Initiative, nations in the Middle East attach great importance to the development of renewable energy. Thin-film solar technology is particularly suited to the Middle Eastern climate, as thin-film solar cells are better able to resist high temperatures, dust, moisture and wear and tear. Hanergy Thin Film believes the prospects for cooperation with Middle Eastern nations in the field of clean energy are vast, and we look forward to further expanding our business in this region."

Hanergy Thin Film's self-developed fixed UAV is powered by Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) thin film solar panels developed by Hanergy's US subsidiary Alta Devices. Alta Devices cooperated with Slovenian aerospace solutions provider C-Astral to use Alta's record breaking solar technology to extend the UAV's flight time by two hours, all while adding less than two ounces of weight.

Hanergy Thin Film's signature Hantile product was recently awarded SGS-TUV certification, certifying that it meets the highest safety standards and is fit to be sold to partners in Europe as well as China. Compared with traditional tiles, Hantile performs outstandingly in terms of thermal insulation, water proofing, heat preservation, fire prevention, infiltration prevention and hail protection. Even under extreme weather conditions, such as heavy thunderstorms, Hantile can still perform normally and safely. With the ability to generate power at temperatures of up to 85 degrees Celsius, the Hantile is ideally suited to the hot and sunny Middle Eastern climate.

The flexible thin-film cells integrated into Hantile boast an industry leading conversion efficiency of 17.5%. These highly efficient roof tiles are key to making buildings and homes more eco-friendly – the quantity of emissions abated by every piece of Hantile is equal to that of one tree, or about 5 to 10 kilograms of carbon. When adopted on a large scale – whether in China or the Middle East – Hantile has the potential to make significant contributions to the green transformation of the world.

The four-day World Future Energy Summit, which took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is the world's leading platform dedicated to innovations that are transforming the global energy mix. It is a business-first exhibition bringing together project developers, distributors, innovators, investors and purchasers from across the globe. Hanergy's participation in WFES is representative of the company's growing presence on the global stage.

Media contact
Danning Wang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86(10) 83914567 ext 3118

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanergy-thin-film-exhibits-innovations-at-world-future-energy-summit-in-abu-dhabi-300584421.html

SOURCE Hanergy Holding Group


© PRNewswire 2018
